ELOQUII Partners With Kate Spade New York to Debut Plus Size Collection That Reflects the Spirit of the Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ELOQUII and kate spade new york debut a plus size limited-edition assortment of ready-to-wear just in time for the holiday season. The ultimate fashion destination for sizes 14+ and the global lifestyle brand will combine efforts to offer a collection that evokes joy and empowers the customer through personal style and self-expression.

The new assortment features a range of festive styles that bring together ELOQUII’s fashion-forward, playful yet polished apparel approach and kate spade new york’s fresh, modern sensibility to deliver a dazzling array of pieces perfect for dressing with confidence at any holiday gathering.

"We are ecstatic to join forces with kate spade new york for this exclusive collection," says Julie Carnevale, Brand Lead of ELOQUII. "Our partnership celebrates the vibrant spirit of kate spade new york with the design and fit expertise of ELOQUII. We are so excited to give even more customers access to the iconic brand and this gorgeous collection.”

Yesenia Leigh, VP of Design and Creative Director of ELOQUII says, “Designing the collaboration for ELOQUII and kate spade new york was the perfect fusion of two distinct yet complementary worlds – blending ELOQUII’S impeccable fit with kate spade new york’s signature prints and playful sense of style. This partnership allowed us to create something truly special, where timeless elegance meets modern, fun fashion.”

"At kate spade new york, we believe that fashion should spark joy, and this capsule does just that,” says Charlotte Warshaw, VP NA Wholesale, Global Licensing & Collaborations, and General Manager of Jewelry at kate spade new york. “With a shared commitment to women’s empowerment and the celebration of style, we’re thrilled to bring our signature aesthetic to the ELOQUII community, together creating a collection that not only looks beautiful but feels amazing to wear.”

The ELOQUII x kate spade new york collection will debut on September 26th exclusively on eloquii.com. Designed with a modern, feminine touch, the collection offers an array of versatile pieces, including bow-adorned dresses, flounced polka dot skirts, feather-trimmed pink cocktail dresses and much more. The pieces will be available in sizes ranging from 14-28 and prices start at $99.00.

About ELOQUII:

ELOQUII is the ultimate fashion destination for sizes 14+. ELOQUII debuts new, trend-leading collections multiple times a month and features merchandise categories including apparel, bridal, swim, and accessories. Their in-house design teams are obsessed with fit and quality. ELOQUII believes in the ability to create positive change through the transformative power of fashion. To join the community, please go to www.eloquii.com and follow @eloquii on social media.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc.:

FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc. is the industry leader in extended sizes and a pioneer in size inclusive fashions for plus-size women and big & tall men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Beginning in 1901 with a mission to serve the plus sized customer, the company’s mission continues over 120 years later. The FULLBEAUTY Brands family of premier fashion websites includes OneStopPlus®, the world’s first and largest online shopping destination for plus-size women, Catherines®, WomanWithin®, Jessica London®, Roaman’s®, SwimsuitsForAll®, Ellos®, Active For All®, Shoes For All®, Intimates For All®, KingSize®, Brylane Home®, June + Vie®, CurveWear®, ELOQUII®, CUUP, Dia & Co., Avenue, FullBeauty® and FullBeauty Outlet®, collectively offering more than 100 individual brands.

About kate spade new york:

Since its inception in 1993 with six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has championed colorful, bold and optimistic designs. Evolving into a global lifestyle brand, Kate Spade offers a diverse range of products including clothing, shoes, jewelry, and home decor alongside its iconic handbags. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade offers a distinctive point of view and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.katespade.com and follow @katespadeny on social media.