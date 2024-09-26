RISR Partners With Great Valley Advisor Group, Enabling Advisors to Better Serve Business Owner Clients

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, the first comprehensive business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced its partnership with Great Valley Advisor Group (“GVA”), a technology-driven, full-service registered investment advisor (RIA) with $9 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). GVA has officially deployed RISR to its advisors as part of its commitment to driving organic growth and empowering its advisors, particularly those specializing in serving business owners.

This partnership aims to significantly enhance the advisory services offered by GVA by providing its more than 180 advisors across the nation with a powerful tool to better understand and address the needs of their business owner clients. Many business owners grapple with fragmented and disparate data; RISR’s platform offers a solution by bringing clarity to their overall financial plan through organized insights. This enables advisors to deliver targeted insights and engage in more meaningful, impactful conversations with their clients.

“Our platform helps advisors and their clients gain a clearer understanding of how their business aligns with their broader life plans,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “GVA is a powerhouse firm that is growing quickly. We believe that equipping their advisors with the RISR platform will only fuel that growth.”

The Great Wealth Transfer is already well underway, with retiring business owners expected to sell or bequeath $10 trillion worth of assets over the next two decades. While only 34 percent of them have a documented and communicated succession plan in place, advisors face an urgent need for advanced tools that enable them to effectively serve this demographic. RISR is stepping up to this demand, as evidenced by its most recent partnership with GVA as well as other firms such as Hirtle Callahan, BLB&B and Jacobi Wealth.

“We closely follow the evolution of the wealthtech market, and we have strong confidence in RISR’s innovative approach and the solutions it provides,” said James Spinelli, founder and chief operating officer of GVA. “Our advisors are eager to ignite deeper conversations with business owners, and RISR empowers them to do that and more. We are excited to make this investment on behalf of our advisors and anticipate significant benefits from this partnership.”

Since its launch earlier this year, RISR has filled a critical gap for advisors who previously lacked the tools necessary to comprehensively assess the needs of business owner clients. By leveraging the RISR platform, advisors can now ensure that their clients concentrate on their largest and most vital asset: their business. To better support its advisors, GVA has introduced RISR within the firm, reflecting its commitment to offering industry-leading technology that allows advisors to focus on delivering exceptional client service.

Financial professionals interested in planning enablement tools for business owner clients can book a demo with RISR can visit here.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Great Valley Advisor Group

Great Valley Advisor Group (“GVA”) is a technology-driven, full-service Registered Investment Advisor. GVA partners with select, independent financial advisors to streamline their businesses and provide best-in-class investment strategies, compliance solutions, back-office and operational support, and the most comprehensive technology suite available.