Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase Launches the Bold Chat Court Contest, Empowering Travelers to Take Their Trips Out of the Group Chat

WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase announces the launch of the Bold Chat Court contest to help get stalled group trips out of the group chat and into real life. Group chats can be a popular forum to plan trips and experiences with friends, but far too often those plans may never materialize. The Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Card teamed up with Halle Bailey, award-winning singer-songwriter and actress, to award a total of 5 million Marriott Bonvoy points to 10 travelers (500,000 points each) who want to finally get their group trips out of the chat and make them a reality. Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace with a portfolio of over 30 brands and 10,000 destinations.

To enter for a chance to win, travelers can state their case by creating and sharing an Instagram Reel describing their trip, why it's been stuck in the group chat and how winning this prize from the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card can help them book their dream vacation. Travelers must visit Chase.com/BoldChatCourt to enter and submit their Reel. Travelers can submit a unique entry every week between Sept. 26 and Oct. 30, 2024, for multiple opportunities to enter for a chance to win and be one of 10 people to each receive 500,000 Marriott Bonvoy points and $5,000 to use towards other travel expenses. Written entries are also accepted. Visit the Official Rules for more details.

“Travel has always been a source of immense joy for me, especially when shared with friends and loved ones but planning those trips and actually making them happen can be so challenging,” says Halle Bailey. “There’s something really special about exploring new places, trying new foods and learning about different cultures and music, which is why I’m thrilled to partner with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase to extend my passion for travel to others and help get some trips out of the chat!”

“The struggle to get group trips out of the planning phase and into reality is a feeling so many can relate to,” says Khary Barnes, Managing Director and General Manager of Marriott Co-Brands Cards at Chase. “Bold Chat Court sheds light on this common travel pain and aims to help make the next trip more within reach. The Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase, with its many opportunities to earn points towards future free stays with hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, can also support travelers in taking that next dream vacation with their friends—when and how they want to.”

Bold Chat Court celebrates the new, enhanced benefits recently introduced to the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card, all still with no annual fee. Cardmembers now earn more Marriott Bonvoy points on a variety of popular everyday spend categories, like at grocery stores and on rideshare and select food delivery, to redeem for future free hotel nights, flights and experiences. The card also introduced an exciting new Travel Now, Pay Later benefit allowing cardmembers to break up qualifying travel purchases into equal monthly payments, with no interest and no plan fees*.

The Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card has also introduced its best offer ever for new cardmembers: earn 60,000 bonus points and one Free Night Award (valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

A full list of Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card’s benefits include:

benefit allows cardmembers to break up qualifying travel purchases into equal monthly payments, with no interest and no plan fees*. This benefit is available on purchases between $100 to $5,000 made directly with an airline or at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Ways to earn: 2X points for every $1 spent at grocery stores, and on rideshare, select food delivery, select streaming, and internet, cable and phone services. Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy: Earn 3X points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Earn up to 10X points from Marriott Bonvoy for being a member. Earn up to 1X points from Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status. 1X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Automatic Silver Elite status with Marriott Bonvoy that renews each year. With Silver Elite status, cardmembers get access to perks like Priority Late Checkout (when available) and 10% more points on stays at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

5 Elite Night Credits every calendar year

Protection benefits and services including: Baggage Delay Insurance Lost Luggage Reimbursement Trip Delay Reimbursement Purchase Protection Zero Liability Protection Travel Accident Insurance Roadside Dispatch Travel + Emergency Assistance Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver Extended Warranty Protection

No Foreign Transaction Fees

No Annual Fee

Plus, Marriott Bonvoy points won't expire, as long as cardmembers remain an active member of the Marriott Bonvoy program.

For more information on the welcome offer, as well as the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card, click here.

*Access to the Travel Now, Pay Later benefit is not guaranteed.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $4.1 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 82 million consumers and 6.4 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives its members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments®, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.