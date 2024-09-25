Portrait Unveils A Revolutionary Platform To Help Aesthetic Business Owners Scale Faster And Keep 100% Of Their Revenue and Profits

SAN DIEGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portrait, a platform designed to help independent small businesses compete and win in the medical aesthetics and wellness industry, is proud to officially debut from stealth mode with the launch of PortraitLite—a groundbreaking offering of ultra-affordable, often free tools and resources to help aesthetic businesses operate with world-class efficiency and sophistication.

PortraitLite marks a major shift in the industry. Traditionally, small business owners either navigated the complexities of launching alone or partnered with platforms, medical directors, or franchisors—often paying up to 10% of gross revenue and losing 50% or more of net profits. These collaborations typically lacked any financial investment from the partner, creating both short and long-term financial strain for owners.

In 2019, Portrait disrupted industry norms by quietly launching its PortraitLegacy offering, guaranteeing entrepreneurs up to 30% of gross revenue—well above the average profitability of a medspa—while covering all startup, operating, and product costs. This innovative approach often doubled or tripled a provider's annual income. Portrait also built a comprehensive platform with everything needed to launch and run a successful business, including technology, operations, compliance, advertising, real estate support, and coaching.

As the company scaled, it saw a need for more flexibility, leading to PortraitLite—the industry’s most disruptive, customer-aligned solution. With PortraitLite, providers gain full access to Portrait’s novel platform via their Portrait360 account—giving them a complete, 360-degree view of their practice across operations and patient care—while retaining complete control of their businesses, with no percentage-based fees. Paired with Portrait’s financial services portfolio which includes credit, direct investment, and equipment financing, PortraitLite empowers entrepreneurs to grow much more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

Portrait’s platform provides a modular set of tools that can be used individually or as an integrated system to streamline operations and drive growth, helping small businesses compete with larger players in aesthetics. These tools available through a Portrait360 account span practice management and patient care, including electronic health records, inventory management, marketing automation, membership programs, point-of-sale systems, financial services, and scheduling—features often out of reach for smaller businesses due to budget or staffing constraints. Portrait’s long-term vision is to leverage automation and AI to continually reduce costs and deliver greater value to small business owners operating on its platform.

“With PortraitLite, providers keep 100% of their revenue and profits while growing faster and more efficiently to meet the rising demand for medical aesthetics treatments,” said Praveen Ramineni, Co-Founder and CEO of Portrait. “There’s no revenue share, no monthly fees, no long-term commitments, and no interference in business decisions. PortraitLite empowers providers to compete with the largest medspas from day one—helping more small businesses avoid costly mistakes, thrive, and better serve the industry.”

WndrCo, Portrait’s lead investor, sees this as a pivotal moment for the industry. “Portrait has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate and create competitive advantages that truly empower entrepreneurs,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner at WndrCo. “PortraitLite is a game-changer, offering an unprecedented level of flexibility, ownership, and support for providers while setting a new industry standard. We’re excited to see how Portrait’s platform will help more talented medical providers succeed, and we’re proud to support the mission of this customer-centric team as they shape the future of entrepreneurship in medical aesthetics.”

“Our mission has always been to level the playing field for medical entrepreneurs,” added Dr. Patrick Blake, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Portrait. “With PortraitLite, we’re taking another big step toward that goal and bringing competitive advantages to even more entrepreneurs. We’re excited to see how clients will benefit from this new offering and look forward to continuing to support their growth and success.”

About Portrait

Founded in 2019, Portrait is the premier platform for aesthetics and wellness entrepreneurs, offering free or low-cost, easy-to-use technology and services that help entrepreneurs streamline operations, grow their businesses, and maximize profits. Portrait’s mission is to level the playing field by offering comprehensive support and competitive advantages that enhance every aspect of running a successful independent business. Portrait has raised nearly $25 million and grown its customer base more than 4x in the past year—delivering unmatched value to the rapidly growing medical aesthetics market.

To learn more, visit www.portraitcare.com and follow @portraitproviders on Instagram.