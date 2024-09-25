Oneview Healthcare Announces New Partnership with Children's Hospital of Orange County

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oneview Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare technology, is proud to announce a signed agreement with Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). This marks a significant milestone for Oneview Healthcare with the first commercial adoption of the new product, MyStay Mobile, and reinforces Oneview’s position as the partner of choice for the world’s leading children’s hospitals.

Under this new agreement, Oneview will integrate with CHOC’s EHR to deliver their cloud-powered Care Experience Platform (CXP) on Samsung Healthcare Grade televisions across inpatient and outpatient points of care.

MyStay Mobile will complement the in-room television, providing access to education, information, and meal ordering for patients and family members on their own devices. This new product aims to empower patients by offering a seamless, digital experience that aligns with the modern expectations of healthcare consumers.

“I am very excited to enter into this new partnership with Oneview,” said Adam Gold, Chief Technology Officer at CHOC, “Delivering best of class solutions to our patients and patient families is of utmost importance to me, this partnership will allow us to deliver an experience that aligns with our mission.”

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with CHOC, a true leader in pediatric care," said Aaron Box, VP Strategy & Innovation at Oneview Healthcare. "CHOC’s dedication to delivering outstanding and innovative care resonates deeply with our mission at Oneview. By integrating our MyStay Mobile product with Oneview-powered patient televisions, we aim to offer CHOC’s patients and their families a truly unique and personalized digital care experience."

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare is a global leader in patient experience solutions, partnering with the world’s top healthcare providers – including leading children’s hospitals in the US, Australia and Ireland – to deliver technology that improves the patient and family experience, while reducing task burden for the care team. By integrating with the EHR and existing hospital infrastructure, Oneview’s platform provides personalized access to education, entertainment, and self-service tools on hospital-provided and personal devices at the bedside.