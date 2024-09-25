Introducing Checksome™: The Future of Real-Time Primary Source Verification

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Statistics and Management Inc. (ASM) proudly announces the launch of Checksome™, a user-friendly, real-time primary source verification platform designed to simplify and enhance the verification process for healthcare professionals. Powered by MD-Staff, Checksome™ revolutionizes the way healthcare organizations verify practitioner credentials.

Checksome™ enables effortless access to practitioner information, instantly verifying licenses, and seamlessly searching and monitoring sanction databases. This innovative solution ensures compliance and peace of mind for healthcare organizations and professionals alike.

Key Features of Checksome™:

Instant License Verification: Verify licenses within seconds through a simple query. Comprehensive Sanction Monitoring: Uncover practitioner sanctions with thorough precision, ensuring compliance and reducing risk. Centralized Data Flow: Consolidates all public provider data, offering a proactive approach to credentialing and verification. Dynamic Connectivity: Provides access to over a million verified licenses, delivering immediate and reliable results. Powered by MD-Staff: Backed by the largest and most innovative credentialing software provider, ensuring secure and trusted outcomes.

"Every day, hospitals and health plan employees verify provider information manually or through outdated software, leading to inefficiencies and delays," says Nick Phan, President & CEO, at Applied Statistics and Management, Inc. "Checksome™ addresses these challenges by centralizing data and streamlining the verification process, transforming license data into verifiable information quickly and simply."

Existing MD-Staff clients will gain substantial benefits from this feature, as it is already included in their current instance. The user-friendly interface and real-time capabilities will reduce administrative burdens and ensure timely access to crucial information. Clients can effortlessly conduct quick database queries, monitor sanctions, and verify licenses, all within the familiar MD-Staff platform.

Healthcare professionals will welcome the user-friendly interface and the ability to conduct quick database queries, ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow. By leveraging Checksome™, organizations can reduce the burden on their resources and gain access to crucial real-time information without repeated efforts.

For more information, please visit Checksome.com.

About Applied Statistics & Management, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Temecula, CA, Applied Statistics & Management, Inc. (ASM) is dedicated to the development and support of software solutions that leverage the latest technologies and methodologies for the healthcare industry. ASM’s flagship product, MD-Staff, is the most advanced credentialing, privileging, and provider information management platform available. Used by over 3,000 facilities worldwide, ASM provides integrated, credentialing solutions to provide medical facilities with a single-source database for provider information. Our products are designed to eliminate redundancy by automating and managing credentialing, privileging, OPPE, FPPE, and peer review processes.