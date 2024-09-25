MultiPlan and the National Rural Health Association Announce Strategic Alliance to Empower Rural Healthcare Providers through Innovative Technology and Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of data-driven cost management solutions that deliver transparency and promote fairness, quality and affordability to the U.S. healthcare industry, and the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), a non-profit membership organization that provides leadership on rural health issues, announced today a strategic alliance to improve access to high-quality healthcare services in rural communities by empowering rural healthcare providers with innovative technology and actionable insights.

In today’s healthcare ecosystem, rural healthcare providers face significant challenges. With increasing financial pressures exacerbated by staffing shortages, smaller rural populations, and limited access to specialized services, patients in rural communities often travel longer distances to urban facilities to receive critical care. Only 10% of U.S. physicians practice in these regions despite nearly 20% of the population residing in these areas.

MultiPlan and NRHA recognize that, together, they are uniquely positioned to transform the rural healthcare ecosystem. By combining more than 40 years of expertise with innovative technology, public data and data-driven insights, the partnership aims to reduce costs, bring transparency, and ultimately improve the quality of healthcare and patient access in rural areas.

“Our passion for rural healthcare is rooted in the belief that every patient, regardless of location, deserves access to high-quality medical care,” said Travis Dalton, CEO and President of MultiPlan. “With our combined understanding of rural healthcare, and our steadfast commitment to delivering transformational technology like CompleteVue™ to rural providers later this year, our goal is to positively impact rural health networks and decrease healthcare costs, ensuring access to quality care is not only maintained but improved.”

This strategic alliance will empower rural healthcare providers by advancing advocacy initiatives that support sustainable healthcare systems, while enhancing financial viability through the use of tech-enabled solutions and data science expertise. Additionally, it will foster collaboration and knowledge sharing through increased transparency and a strong network of support among rural healthcare providers.

“We’re excited to partner with MultiPlan and work towards a shared vision of a robust and sustainable rural healthcare system that meets the needs of our members and communities across the United States,” said Alan Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of NRHA.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to bending the cost curve in healthcare by delivering transparency, fairness, and affordability to the US healthcare system. Our focus is on identifying medical savings, helping to lower out-of-pocket costs, and reducing or eliminating balance billing for healthcare consumers. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based, data and decision science, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan delivers value to more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

About The National Rural Health Association

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership consists of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit ruralhealth.us.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “seeks,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including the discussion in this press release of the potential impact of the strategic alliance and the Company’s products and services on rural healthcare. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and speak only as of the date they are made. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes herein are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements also include the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024; and other factors beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company’s periodic and other filings are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.