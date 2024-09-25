Intrepid Phoenix Ventures Announces Pulaski County Indiana Licenses Their Recovery Software Platform for Countywide Solution

MISHAWAKA, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulaski County Indiana, which conducted a successful pilot of the software app with their Treatment Courts, will deploy the Intrepid Phoenix app countywide. The app will be provided to all the substance use disorder treatment providers, the Health Department, Pulaski Memorial Hospital, the Recovery Café, Probation, the Jail, and the Treatment Courts that includes everyone helping people in recovery from substance use disorder in Pulaski County. In addition to helping break the cycle of relapse, the app will be used to track progress and connect patients with those supportive of their recovery journey.

"The Intrepid Phoenix app was originally introduced to Pulaski County through funding by the Family and Social Service Administration Dept. of Mental Health and Addictions (DMHA). DMHA funded a small pilot project through the Matching Opioid Grant awarded to Pulaski County in 2023. The data gathered from the pilot project have been highly encouraging, and as a result, DMHA has approved full funding through the Matching Opioid Grant, which will bring the app countywide for one full year," Leeann Wright, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Pulaski County.

The devastation caused by substance use disorder—death, compromised health, homelessness, fractured families—is what inspired Intrepid Phoenix Founder and CEO Larry Smith, himself in long term recovery, to develop and now market the software application. “The rates of relapse for those who seek to recover are heart breaking. Yet with the right support at the right time, recovery is possible. Our application uses the latest AI technology to identify behaviors that indicate threat of relapse and sends alerts to clinicians and personal support teams who can intervene and help the person stay on track.”

Katie Surma, County Navigator, Pulaski County Superior Court, Veterans Treatment Court & Family Treatment Court: “For our treatment courts, it gives our individuals the opportunity to create their own recovery path, stay accountable to their required tasks, and know that there is someone they can reach out to before a relapse.”

“For the court staff, it backs up what the individuals are saying they are doing, the hard work the individual is putting in between their court sessions, and the data that is needed monitoring progress.”

Substance use disorder rates have accelerated in recent years due in part to the social anxiety caused during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s estimated that there are 32 million Americans with substance use disorders. More than 107,520 died from drug overdoses in 2021, with 88,000 succumbing to alcohol-related deaths. Only 10 percent of those with substance use disorders seek treatment. About 86 percent will relapse before completing their first year of treatment.

“Like many counties in Indiana and across the nation, Pulaski County has found that substance misuse in the community places additional strains on families, workplaces, and the community at large. That is why residents and organizations have collaborated to develop a long-term plan to support those seeking long-term recovery. Pulaski County knows that it is crucial to help those on a recovery journey to stay on the path – that’s why Pulaski County is excited to implement the Intrepid Phoenix app countywide. This is one of many steps towards developing a network of support where those struggling with substance use disorders are seen with compassion and provided support. Building a resilient community starts here – the Intrepid Phoenix app will help foster positive connections, promote strong relationships, and create a more unified community,” Leeann Wright, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Pulaski County.

About Intrepid Phoenix Ventures, Inc.

Intrepid Phoenix Ventures, Inc. is a Business-to-Business Software as a Service Company headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, that seeks to reverse the devastating social and economic effects of substance use disorder. The company’s AI-powered software application of the same name connects patients, families, personal support networks, and clinicians to proactively keep individuals on track to sobriety. Intrepid Phoenix Ventures is currently in discussions with multiple treatment providers and counties across Indiana and Ohio.

Website: https://intrepidphoenix.app

About Pulaski County. Located in the heart of Indiana, Pulaski County is a welcoming atmosphere for families, businesses, tourism, and more. With a population of 12,000-plus, Pulaski County offers a rural work ethic, safe and secure neighborhoods, and a laid-back and charming quality of life that a large city cannot provide. For more information, visit: https://pulaskionline.org/