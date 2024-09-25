Belle and Cloud303 Fuel Development of AI Technology for In-Home Preventive Care Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belle, the largest in-home foot care company in the U.S., and Cloud303, a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare solutions, today announced the two organizations will accelerate the development of strategic artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) aimed at revolutionizing preventive care in the home.

Belle provides spa-quality medical pedicures for older Americans on behalf of their health plans. During visits, Belle technicians test for neuropathy, trim nails, and provide foot hygiene. They also conduct an assessment of whole health: pre-post visit photos of the lower extremities, clinical screenings, social determinants of health, and fall risk screenings. Belle’s remote nurses review visit data and facilitate further outreach and referrals as warranted.

Cloud303 is Premier Tier member of the Amazon Partner Network (APN) renowned for its expertise in cloud-based healthcare solutions, including AI, high performance computing, DevOps and analytics.

As a result of 250,000 completed in-home visits, Belle has amassed an unprecedented database of longitudinal outcomes data and nurse reports. Additionally, the company has built a repository of more than 2.2 million images of lower limbs and feet. This collection of assets provides a significant opportunity for AI and ML technologies to learn and predict health risks, leading to prevention of costly complications from chronic diseases such as diabetes.

“Because of the nature of the work we do, we have access to a larger database and more patient intelligence than virtually any other organization in the country when it comes to foot care,” said Armand Lauzon, Founder and CEO of Belle. “The work we’re completing in partnership with Cloud303 is going to unlock amazing opportunities for us, our clients and the individuals we serve.”

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Belle and Cloud303 will be developing new capabilities that dramatically strengthen Belle’s overall model. This includes better documentation during in-home visits that is more consistent, accurate, and actionable, as well as expediting patient education and necessary clinical triage based on concerns documented during each visit.

In short, Belle will be using custom AI to upskill technicians by providing additional tools for capturing information, identifying risk, and coordinating care for potential health concerns. This technology will also allow Belle to more deeply personalize member recommendations and integrate outreach from health plans and extended care teams to the benefit of individuals.

This technology will help scale the support Belle provides, while ensuring standardization and consistent quality across every in-home visit. These AI and ML tools will prevent member concerns from slipping through the cracks. They will help elevate all key issues to clinical teams for further review and ensure that every in-home visit accurately evaluates health status and flags all relevant concerns. Additionally, the technology will enhance the company’s ability to stratify risk and forecast future needs for each member to get out in front of potential complications.

“Diabetic foot complications account for more than a quarter of what is spent on diabetes care in the U.S. each year,” said Dr. Eli Goldberg, VP of Data and Innovation at Belle. “There is significant research that shows we can prevent the vast majority of these complications through proper care and early identification. When we have completed this initiative, we will exponentially increase our ability to save limbs and lives by anticipating and avoiding potential issues among the members we are serving.”

Tim Furlong, Director of Engineering Cloud303 echoes Dr. Goldberg’s assessment of the positive ramifications this work could have on the broader market.

“The backing this initiative has received from AWS underscores the transformative potential of this work,” he said. “The goal here is to set a new standard for in-home preventive care by leveraging the best AI-powered technology available, personalizing patient support, and delivering substantial clinical and financial value.”

About Belle

Belle is the largest in-home foot care company in the U.S., serving health plan clients nationwide with a focus on Medicare Advantage populations. The company provides In-home foot care (medical pedicures) for medically complex members that reduces total cost of care, improves quality, delights and retains members and drives broader healthcare engagement with guaranteed clinical and financial outcomes. On average, Belle generates program ROIs ranging from 2x-4x. Learn more at bellecares.com.

About Cloud303

Cloud303, an AWS Premier Partner, is no stranger to building innovative solutions for clients leveraging AWS products and services. By partnering with Cloud303, companies are able to unlock the maximum available funding and expert cloud engineers to build their solutions. Whether bespoke AI/ML solutions or full service migrations, Cloud303 enables partners to achieve their business goals. Learn more by contacting Eadams@cloud303.io.