Global Network for Zero Announces Landmark Net Zero Certification Achievement for Grupo Chufani’s Mexico Headquarters

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Network for Zero (GNFZ), the world's premier independent net zero certification body, announced today the net zero certification of Grupo Chufani's headquarters in Querétaro, México. The pioneering company behind Latin America’s most innovative construction solutions, Grupo Chufani has a portfolio of 8.2 million square meters and has delivered 300 projects for 160 clients, including leading multinational corporations, in four countries. This marks a significant milestone and is the first GNFZ net zero certification achieved in Mexico, North America, and Latin America.

"We are thrilled to award this certification to Grupo Chufani, a true leader in advancing decarbonization and sustainable construction practices in Latin America," said GNFZ President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam. "Their accelerated progress in decarbonization demonstrates the wide-ranging, comprehensive, and approachable methods readily available to businesses and portfolios around the world. This milestone represents the first in what we anticipate will be a collaborative relationship for scaling net zero across the Chufani ecosystem."

“This achievement is merely the beginning of what promises to be a steadfast collaborative relationship with GNFZ to net zero certify more buildings in our portfolio,” added Grupo Chufani founder Sergio Chufani. “For over thirty years, Grupo Chufani has been at the forefront of sustainable construction. Our cost-effective, innovative, and forward-looking solutions have consistently ranked us among Mexico’s leading green builders. With this certification, we are setting a precedent for not only the country but the entire region by delivering net zero and demonstrating best practices.”

The building’s certification was shepherded by THREE, one of Mexico’s leading environmental consultants. THREE is widely recognized for its dedication to decarbonizing the building industry. Lourdes Salinas, Founder and Director of THREE, commented: “Grupo Chufani’s headquarters certification is going to be a north star for anyone under the impression that achieving net zero is too time-consuming, expensive, and confusing. It does not have to be that way. What we’ve done here is illustrate that you truly just need the right partners to steward the way, ensure traditional barriers are eliminated, and meet incremental targets with better performance reporting. This conveys a much larger shift for net zero across Mexico and Latin America.”

Building on this success, GNFZ looks forward to continuing its work with innovative companies like Grupo Chufani to accelerate the adoption of net zero practices across various industries and regions.

About Grupo Chufani

Grupo Chufani believes in inspiring others to pursue greatness and together build a legacy. Centered on sustainability, efficiency, innovation and quality, they offer design, development and construction solutions for industrial, commercial, mission critical, and institutional buildings.

Grupo Chufani has been a pioneer of innovative solutions with positive and lasting impact, guided by a philosophy of continuous improvement and aiming for excellence. Their know-how and processes integrating LEAN construction principles enables the delivery of successful projects with the efficient use of financial, human, natural, and time resources, making them a reliable partner to build legacies. Trusted by national and multinational corporations, Grupo Chufani has built a portfolio of 8.2 million square meters (88.3 million sq ft) and 300 projects, serving 160 clients across four countries including BMW, Kia, Nissan, Mazda, Michelin, Kellogg, Nestlé, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Samsung, L’Oreal, amongst many others.

About the Global Network for Zero

The Global Network for Zero is an international leadership collective of business and policy leaders implementing actionable strategies and solutions for accelerating ESG compliance and the rapid realization of a zero-emissions world. Reach out to team@gn-zero.com to learn how you can get involved.