Ballogy And AquaBloom To Showcase Advancements In Player Development Technology At New York City Event

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment platform for youth and amateur athletes, and the global leading sports technology platform AquaBloom International Sports Technology Group (ABSG), announce a special event showcasing the latest technology advancements in player development and their positive impact globally.

On September 28th at the Manny Cantor Center in New York City, a select group of student-athletes from the Joe Tsai Basketball Scholarship and the Nike Elite Basketball League (EBYL) will participate in a mini-camp. The camp will feature Ballogy's skills development, AI insights, and patented computer vision technology for training, development, and measurement.

Participants will undergo custom workouts using the Ballogy app and receive personalized feedback to enhance their performance. A global audience of innovators, media, and key figures in the basketball community will be in attendance for the demonstration.

“One of the key missions of ABSG and Ballogy’s joint venture is to level the playing field by connecting athletes, coaches and organizations from every part of the world and providing them with a standard for assessment, development and exposure,” said Mike Yang, founder and CEO of ABSG. “We’re excited to leverage ABSG’s global ecosystem, Tech & Inno Hub and multi-asset abilities to empower Ballogy for our shared vision and goals, and to create a positive impact on the global sports technology industry.”

“This event reinforces our commitment to fostering equity for athletes worldwide,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Together with ABSG we will help redefine the sports technology landscape and empower athletes to reach their full potential no matter where they are in the world.”

EVENT DETAILS:

Ballogy X ABSG Basketball Showcase

In partnership with: Joe Tsai Basketball Scholarship and Play Without Limits Project

Saturday, September 28, 2024

9:30 am - 4:30 pm

Manny Cantor Center

197 East Broadway New York NY 10002

For more information, please contact jill@ballogy.com.

About ABSG

AquaBloom International Sports Technology Group (ABSG) is a global leading SportsTech Ecosystem, Professional Services Platform, Tech & Inno Hub and Multi Businesses/Assets Group that sustainably provide unique benefits, values, products and services with 6 core fields: Global Alliance; Global Capital Group; Global Industry Bases; Global Innovation; Global Professional Services and Global ESG. ABSG is also the only sports technology platform representative and ecosystem from Greater China in the world-renowned Global SportsTech Ecosystem Report for four consecutive years. Its Founder & CEO Mr Mike Yang has been selected as one of the Top 15 Global Innovators in the field of SportsTech and is the only Asian representative by the report too. For more information please visit https://absportgroup.com/.

About Joe Tsai Basketball Scholarship

The Joe Tsai Basketball Scholarship was established by Joe Tsai, the Chairman of the Alibaba Group and the owner and governor of the Brooklyn Nets. The Scholarship Program aims to provide opportunities for a selection of young Chinese student athletes to compete and study in the United States. Annually, the Joe Tsai Basketball Scholarship selects and subsidizes up the 10 Chinese middle school basketball players between the ages of 13 and 15 to study and play at prestigious U.S. high schools.

About Play Without Limits Project

The Play Without Limits Project (PWLP) is a Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) initiative that grants full-tuition youth activity scholarships to kids in need. Started in 2022, Play Without Limits unlocks access to safe and fun activities led by trained instructors from YEB’s network of best-in-class programs. These include US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation’s largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. For more information, please visit https://www.playwithoutlimits.org/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s first-of-its-kind skills development and assessment app gives coaches an opportunity to deliver a vetted training program to their players year-round, all from the palm of their hand. The training curriculum available on the Ballogy app is endorsed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and has been widely adopted by middle schools, high schools, and camp programs throughout North America, including US Sports Camps, the exclusive provider of Nike Sports Camps. For more information please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.