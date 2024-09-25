Population Health Analytics Leader HealthEC & VirtualHealth Announce New Partnership

EDISON, N.J. & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the goals of better serving customers and patients, and moving population health management forward, HealthEC, and VirtualHealth® are pleased to announce an industry partnership. The collaboration brings together VirtualHealth’s award-winning care and population health management platform, HELIOS®, with HealthEC’s advanced population health analytics capabilities.

This partnership represents a transformative step in delivering integrated, data-driven healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and drive value-based care (VBC) success.

By combining HELIOS' industry-leading care management capabilities with HealthEC's comprehensive analytics, healthcare organizations will be able to access powerful tools for identifying high-risk populations, managing chronic conditions, and optimizing care coordination. The HELIOS + HealthEC integrated solution will empower healthcare organizations to make more informed decisions, reduce costs, and further enhance the quality of care across entire patient populations.

“Bringing care management, disease management, and utilization management to the market as part of our offering is critical to providing a turnkey solution for providers trying to enter the value-based care market. Meeting contract requirements is getting trickier for providers, and we aim to support them 100%,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO HealthEC. “By working together we’re bringing the best to the market.”

Adam Sabloff, Founder and CEO of VirtualHealth, emphasized the strength of the collaboration, stating, “We have an outstanding platform that we’ve developed into a single solution for end-to-end medical management. HELIOS is used by big players in both the payer and provider markets because it’s able to support coordinated care management, population health management, utilization management, FHIR interoperability, and more all in one place. By working with population health analytics leader HealthEC, HELIOS customers will be able to connect population health data on a deeper level and provide insights that lead to improved patient care and health outcomes.”

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 & 2022 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions and a leader in healthcare digital transformation and value-based care solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed in achieving their goals. HealthEC’s single-platform solution enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability among claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at HealthEC.com and LinkedIn.

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth is dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to provide the exceptional value-based care that members need to change their lives for the better. To do this, VirtualHealth created the industry-leading medical management platform HELIOS® to meet the needs of government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers. Trusted by some of the largest and most innovative healthcare organizations, HELIOS supports care and disease management, population health, utilization management, FHIR data interoperability, and more. Unrivaled in the industry with 90% configurability, HELIOS utilizes AI, powerful automations, and unlimited clinical workflows and integrations to enable faster and more effective care. Intuitive and easy to use, VirtualHealth’s solutions help remove provider-payer frictions, lower operational and administrative costs, and drive productivity and efficiency gains, all while maintaining compliance. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.