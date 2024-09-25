iMasons and Nomad Futurist Form Strategic Alliance to Ensure the Future Leadership of the Global Digital Infrastructure Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a global nonprofit association focused on creating a greater digital future for all, and the Nomad Futurist Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization created to raise awareness of the digital infrastructure industry and champion educational outreach programs, today announced a strategic alliance. This partnership aims to accelerate the creation and global dissemination of joint educational curricula and initiatives designed to empower younger generations, engage local communities, create new opportunities, and develop a future industry talent pipeline.

Global demand for digital infrastructure is on the rise due to the growth of AI and other data-intensive workloads. Meanwhile, the data center industry faces a significant human capital deficit with a large percentage of leaders approaching retirement age, a lack of industry awareness, an absence of relevant education in schools, and few mechanisms in place to pass on institutional knowledge to newer generations. iMasons and Nomad Futurist are committed to addressing this critical issue through collaboration on existing and new educational initiatives that span early childhood education to advanced learning programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with a dynamic organization like Nomad Futurist – what they have accomplished in a short time is truly remarkable!” says Santiago Suinaga, Chief Executive Officer at Infrastructure Masons. “Their team has created a groundswell of support through their awareness building initiatives, developed meaningful connections in local educational communities, and engaged with thousands of young students. By joining forces, we can contribute together and create synergies, increasing awareness of the Digital Infrastructure Industry and closing the talent gap through education and development of the next generation of skilled professionals for our industry."

The alliance will act as a force-multiplier in terms of reach and impact by leveraging the scale, expertise, well established global operating structure, and substantial membership of iMasons along with Nomad Futurist’s unique outreach strategies which have generated an extensive ecosystem of sponsors, partners, ambassadors, advocates, schools, and communities.

“We are honored to collaborate with an iconic organization like iMasons that is at the forefront of advocating for the digital infrastructure industry and driving sustainability standards,” says Phillip Koblence, Co-Founder of Nomad Futurist. “When we started Nomad Futurist as a podcast in 2020, our focus was on highlighting current digital infrastructure leaders. Today, the Foundation’s focus is on cultivating future leadership. Having access to iMasons’ considerable resources and expertise will be invaluable in our reaching a larger, more diverse global audience.”

The broad array of programs supported by the alliance will benefit many including children in underserved communities, young people considering alternatives to college, adults in career transition, educators, and data center owners and operators.

"Seeing these two organizations serve as agents of change — to spark interest, increase engagement and set up the future of digital infrastructure is incredible,” adds Nabeel Mahmood, Co-Founder of Nomad Futurist. “It is also a powerful example of industry leaders coming together, unifying the sector and building the type of connective tissue, between those within and outside the industry, between one generation and the next, that is needed to take the industry forward and develop the next generation of digital professionals.”

To help steer the partnership, Nabeel Mahmood has been appointed a member of the iMasons Advisory Council, and Santiago Suinaga has been appointed a member of the Nomad Futurist Advisory Board.

For more information about iMasons, visit: www.imasons.org.

For information about the Nomad Futurist Foundation and to hear interviews of industry leaders on its Podcast program, visit: www.nomadfuturist.org.

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a global, nonprofit, professional association of individuals connected and empowered to build a greater digital future for all. Since its launch in 2016, the organization has brought together 6,000 individuals across 130 countries, a community representing USD 150+ billion in infrastructure projects. iMasons provides an agnostic platform for members to connect, grow, and give back across four strategic pillars: Education, Inclusion, Innovation, and Sustainability. To date, iMasons has already contributed USD 1+ million in scholarships, launched Resource Groups including Armed Forces, Embrace, Emerging Professionals, iMWomen, and LatinX, and opened regional and local Chapters across four continents. In 2022, iMasons spearheaded the Climate Accord, uniting leaders on carbon reduction in digital infrastructure. To learn more, visit imasons.org or LinkedIn.

About Nomad Futurist:

The Nomad Futurist Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to demystify the world of digital infrastructure, empower younger generations through exposure to the underlying technologies that power our digital world, and cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. Through the contributions of our supporters, we launch global programs in partnership with a range of education providers, NGOs and other nonprofit organizations committed to educating children in underserved communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and creating opportunities for growth and new career paths. To learn more about the Nomad Futurist Foundation, please visit: http://nomadfuturist.org.