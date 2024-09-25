Allvue and Octaura Join Forces to Amplify Trading in the Leveraged Loan Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”) and Octaura LL Trading Co., LLC (“Octaura”) proudly announce a strategic, connected solution designed to transform the leveraged loan market. By connecting Allvue’s Trade Order Management System to Octaura’s Electronic Loan Trading platform, this integration delivers improved trade order and execution management efficiencies, simplifying access to liquidity and execution strategies for financial institutions and asset managers.

"The collaboration between Allvue and Octaura represents a significant milestone in the leveraged loan market," said Ivan Latanision, Chief Product Officer at Allvue. "Our precision workflow management, coupled with Octaura’s innovative access to liquidity, offers clients enhanced efficiency and enables smarter decision-making. This integration will enable firms to achieve superior market performance."

Brian Bejile, CEO of Octaura added, "By connecting with Allvue, we are bringing an evolved trading experience to our clients. The synergy of our platforms will help accelerate trade execution, increase transparency, and streamline decision-making, all while fitting into existing workflows."

Customers will benefit from the two-way connectivity that leverages Octaura's access to liquidity and Allvue's workflow solutions. Key advantages of the integration include straight-through processing of trades, real-time price discovery, and a seamless execution workflow.

“This is a joint effort that has been months in the making,” said Latanision. “Customers of both firms can access street wide liquidity, and trade with confidence through flexible trade order workflows, supporting outcomes in both bilateral and multi-dealer environments.”

“We’re excited to see the syndicated loan market focus on greater efficiency with regards to execution,” said Matthew Clark, Managing Director of KPMG’s Alternative Investments Advisory Practice. “Leveraged loan trading has traditionally been a manual process prone to delays and it’s important to drive towards more end-to-end transparency in the private markets.”

Allvue and Octaura will launch their integration at the LSTA 2024 Annual Conference on September 26th, the industry’s leading loan syndications and trading conference. Attendees can visit Allvue and Octaura in the exhibitor area for more information. Additionally, all three firms will be at Allvue’s premier financial services networking event, co-hosted by KPMG and sponsored by Octaura, on September 25th in New York City.

Allvue serves more than 440 clients globally, with over 20,000 funds on its platform and $7 trillion dollars in assets tracked. To learn more visit https://www.allvuesystems.com/solutions/octaura/?utm_campaign=FY24_Octaura%20Partnership

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes worldwide, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Octaura

Octaura is a leading provider of electronic trading, data, and analytics solutions for syndicated loans. Founded as an independent company in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of trade modernization for these markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre- and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions, and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit www.octaura.com.