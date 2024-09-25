Glue Launches Proactive Fraud Defense with Ironblocks’ Venn Security Network

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glue Network, a user-centric blockchain ecosystem dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible to all, today announced it will integrate with Ironblock’s Venn Security Network to further enhance security on the protocol and protect users against malicious transactions before they happen. Glue will also natively embed Venn into all its launched dApps, ensuring built-in protection against exploits for these protocols.

Venn employs a sophisticated network of operators to search for malicious and suspicious transactions on the Glue network before execution. This proactive approach acts as an additional layer of scrutiny to detect and protect from fraudulent activity, safeguarding users against scams, exploits, and potential loss of funds. Transactions passing through Venn's consensus protocol can be processed in as little as 100-200 milliseconds, providing peace of mind to users without sacrificing speed.

The security layer will be deployed via a dedicated protected RPC (Remote Procedural Call), a lightweight communications protocol that works like a courier service for data requests, allowing users to seamlessly interact with Venn's robust security features without needing to manage the complex infrastructure themselves.

“The integration of Venn is part of a wider effort by Glue to provide best-in-class security and protect users against the billions lost to fraud and hacks each year,” said Olge, co-founder of Glue Network. “Security is at the core of good user experiences, but it shouldn’t prevent seamless dApp interactions. Ironblock’s Venn provides an invisible layer of protection that lets users navigate Glue confidently and safely.”

Venn will complement Glue’s comprehensive set of existing security features. This includes native multi-signature support for Glue transactions and a security fund ​​that facilitates audits, development and the recovery of stolen funds. Each dApp in the Glue Hub, the network’s application aggregation platform, also undergoes a thorough review before it is live to ensure that only the safest make the cut.

“Proactive security is the backbone of reliability in web3 and digital assets,” says Or Dadosh, co-founder at Venn. “Glue integrating Venn’s open-source firewall shows that it takes this responsibility seriously and enables them to more comprehensively protect users and assets from threats; providing them with the confidence to interact with the platform and know they are safe from malactors.”

The implementation of Venn’s security features on Glue is expected to take place in September, representing another milestone for the blockchain ecosystem and underscoring the ongoing commitment to user protection.

About Venn

Venn prevents exploit transactions before they reach the blockchain, securing transactions in real-time through a decentralized and modular network of security operators. This includes over 20 leading security and infrastructure firms like Sigma Prime and OtterSec. Operators assess the risk and add a small signature to each transaction. Venn ensures only legitimate transactions are processed, while blocking malicious activity.

About Glue

Glue is a user-centric blockchain ecosystem dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible to all by providing users with the simplicity and convenience of a centralized exchange on-chain. With a focus on security, flexibility, and ease of use, Glue integrates a Layer 1 blockchain, three interconnected Layer 2 solutions (Finance, Gaming, and Payments), the Glue application Hub, and an innovative service layer, all behind a user-friendly front end. Founded by an experienced team of blockchain and security veterans, Glue aims to serve crypto natives, mainstream consumers, and financial institutions. The ecosystem includes essential DeFi applications and is designed to allow third-party providers to offer a wide range of crypto and non-crypto (taxes, insurance, etc) services.

Join Glue’s digital community on Telegram and Twitter. For more information, visit https://glue.net/.