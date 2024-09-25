Teleflex™ Chooses o9’s AI-Powered Platform for End-to-End Integrated Business Planning and Supply Chain Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has selected o9 to help enhance its end-to-end integrated business planning and supply chain management capabilities. This partnership includes o9’s Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Integrated Business Planning (IBP) technologies.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, as a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by its purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through its vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, Teleflex offers a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. Teleflex believes that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

“During our initial conversations, it was clear that o9 had the capabilities to handle our complex and unique supply chain requirements. We look forward to leveraging the o9 platform to enhance our supply chain efficiency, optimize inventory, and achieve our strategic objectives. We expect this partnership will help us empower our people through process and technology,” said David Clarke, Vice President, Demand Fulfilment at Teleflex.

o9 helps organizations overcome integration challenges and reduce complexities across the product and regulatory supply chain. Its proprietary platform helps companies enhance demand planning capabilities, improve forecast accuracy, optimize supply and production plans to increase capacity utilization, and improve service levels while establishing digital IBP processes across multiple business functions globally.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9, said, “Our commitment to addressing complex business challenges and providing transformative solutions – while also ensuring client value – aligns with Teleflex’s goals. This partnership underscores our mission to deliver innovative planning capabilities through our state-of-the-art Digital Brain platform, enabling our clients to achieve their strategic objectives and drive sustainable growth.”

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.