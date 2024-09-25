Knightscope Robot Growth Accelerates with Existing Clients

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces the expansion of its services with three existing clients. These valued partners have deepened their commitment to Knightscope's innovative security solutions by deploying additional K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) across their properties. The latest deployments include new units at a hotel, casino, and storage facility, reflecting a growth in trust and satisfaction with Knightscope technology.

Louisville, KY

The Car Park, a Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) in Idaho, deployed its fifth K5 ASR at a Louisville, Kentucky hotel. The K5 provides visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience. The robot’s commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities and boost the safety of guests, staff and visitors.

Kansas City, KS

A casino in Kansas City, KS, received its K5 ASR under the larger master agreement announced in 2023 with an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casinos. The master agreement enabled corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the United States.

Richmond, CA

One of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the United States with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets, added a K5 ASRs at its fifth storage location. Previous deployments were announced earlier in Oregon, Florida, and two locations in California. The K5 is helping mitigate risk and elevating the protection offered to tenants and their belongings. In addition to their security duties, the robots broadcast helpful messages to passersby and act as brand ambassadors.

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

