Rapid Finance and Gestalt Tech Announce Strategic Integration to Enhance SMB Lending Capabilities

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Finance, a leading small business financing platform specializing in providing customized financing solutions, announced its new partnership with Texas-based Gestalt Tech, a provider of a cutting-edge data warehouse solution designed for financial institutions. Through this partnership, lenders using Gestalt can seamlessly integrate with Rapid’s small business lending automation solution, Decisioneer. Additionally, they will be able to use Lynx fraud detection to get insights on their data in Gestalt.

Through this systems integration, lenders can gain a holistic and real-time view of applicants through a frictionless, fully automated loan application and origination process that leads to faster and better-informed lending decisions. Once a loan is originated, that data is seamlessly migrated into Gestalt’s data warehousing platform where lenders can readily access, analyze and leverage it to support ongoing business intelligence (BI) initiatives.

"We're excited to partner with Rapid Finance and continue to bring our clients innovative technology for smarter growth. We're also looking forward to supporting Rapid's lenders with our data warehouse solution that quickly centralizes and organizes all their data and creates new opportunities for leveraging AI," said Stephanie Hanson, CEO and founder of Gestalt.

Rapid Finance’s Lynx is built with a modular, cloud-native API-first design that enables lenders and financing companies to drive more efficient and intelligent decisions by validating, enriching and comparing new customer applications with large databases of historical data in Gestalt. Additionally, Decisioneer is a scalable, automated end-to-end digital platform that connects lenders with real-time accounting, tax, KYC and KYB data to help accelerate origination, enhance underwriting efficiency and reduce risk in real-time.

“Gestalt’s commitment to innovation and delivering value to lenders aligns perfectly with our mission at Rapid Finance,” said Will Tumulty CEO of Rapid Finance. “By integrating our Lynx and Decisioneer platforms with Gestalt’s advanced data warehousing solutions we are able to provide a wealth of highly accurate, decision-ready data for Gestalt’s small business lending clients.”

About Gestalt

Gestalt Tech makes it possible for financial institutions of every type and size to enjoy all the benefits of a modern data warehouse without waiting or settling. FIs with a Gestalt data warehouse are more productive, save time and money, and increase trust with key partners. Data pulls that used to take months and 200+ man-hours, take less than one day. The intuitive and standardized architecture makes learning how to use it easy, and the more you use it, the smarter and more customized it gets. Like the word “gestalt”, we unify all your data to create a meaningful whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts. To learn more and schedule a data warehouse walk-thru, visit gestalttech.com.

About Rapid Finance

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the U.S. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, Rapid Finance provides modular, flexible and scalable financing solutions to small businesses, as well as Lending-as-a-Service solutions customized to meet enterprise clients’ needs. Learn more at www.rapidfinance.com.