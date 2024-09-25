Kraken and RB Leipzig Kick Off Partnership to Accelerate Crypto Adoption Among German Football Fans

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing crypto platforms, has partnered with RB Leipzig, two times cup winner and one of Germany’s most thrilling and innovative football clubs, to become the Official Crypto Partner, and Official Sleeve Partner for all RB Leipzig Men’s and Women’s Bundesliga fixtures.

The partnership is focused on fusing the crypto ecosystem with sports entertainment to provide an interactive experience for fans. Underpinned by an emphasis to educate new audiences about crypto, both sides are collaborating to unleash crypto’s full potential and inspire innovative ways for German fans to deepen their connection to the club. In practice, this involves delivering engaging fan experiences that range from exclusive content, to fan pop-ups, as well as potential product innovations to further fan engagement.

“Kraken and RB Leipzig’s origin stories share similar roots in charting an unconventional path to achieve long term success in our respective fields. Kraken has spent over a decade providing a bridge to the crypto ecosystem while raising the bar for client service and industry cybersecurity protocols,” said Mayur Gupta, Kraken’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As we continue our expansion strategy and efforts to further our mission across Europe, we’re proud to partner with such a forward-thinking club to showcase the value that crypto can bring to football fans and the local community, while also driving understanding and adoption of crypto.”

“We are proud to have partnered with another internationally successful company. With Kraken, we have expanded our network by working alongside a significant brand from the USA, just a few weeks after our first US tour. RB Leipzig and Kraken share a strong, professional and innovative approach, as was highlighted during talks together in Miami,” said Johann Plenge, RB Leipzig’s Managing Director. “What also unites us is that both Kraken and RB Leipzig have become key figures on our respective playing fields within a very short time - and still have a lot planned for the future. We are looking forward to taking these next steps together!”

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the earliest and most trusted crypto platforms, and is committed to a mission of accelerating the adoption of crypto so everyone can achieve financial freedom. In Europe, Kraken is a dominant platform for trading crypto. During 2023, Kraken was one of the most liquid venues for Bitcoin and Ethereum trading against the Euro, according to Kaiko. In Germany, Kraken’s product offering is facilitated through a strategic partnership with DLT Finance, a brand of DLT Securities GmbH and DLT Custody GmbH, a leading BaFin-licensed digital asset broker and custody provider.

Kraken’s partnership with RB Leipzig is the latest milestone within a broader strategy to meet new audiences where they are with best-in-class Web3 integrations. Today’s news follows similar partnership announcements with Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur FC to innovate the football fan experience while deepening connections between fans and their club through physical and digital activations.

For more information about the RB Leipzig partnership and upcoming fan experiences, please visit our landing page.

About RB Leipzig:

RB Leipzig was founded on 19th May 2009 and has been a part of a special city with a long footballing history and a great passion for the sport ever since. The club, being young, dynamic, feisty, and open-minded, has continued to write history with four promotions in seven years to reach the Bundesliga in 2016. Today, the RBL has established itself among Europe’s top teams and has qualified for the UEFA Champions League seven times, where it reached the semi-final in 2020. On a national stage, RB Leipzig celebrated its greatest successes to date in Olympiastadion Berlin, where the club won the German cup in 2022 and 2023. The same year, RBL secured the Supercup for the first time by defeating the German champion FC Bayern Munich in their own arena. 2023 also marks the promotion of the women's team to Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig has been playing its home games at the Red Bull Arena since 2010. The stadium, known for its peaceful and family-friendly atmosphere, today has a maximum capacity of 47,800. Along with the first teams' success, RBL also focuses on youth development and implementing its football philosophy, playing attractive and dynamic football and giving wings to ambitious talents. Today 20 youth teams (five of which are girls’ teams) have the opportunity to use the facilities at the training center, which is located just a few hundred metres air-line distance to the Red Bull Arena.

https://rbleipzig.com/en/club/information/about-us/

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including EUR, USD, GBP, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. Trusted by over 13 million individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. In 2024, Kraken ranked 14th in Newsweek’s Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces. Kraken is the only crypto company to have made the list two years in a row, this showcases how the platform offers one of the world’s most compelling employment opportunities.

In Germany, Kraken’s product offering is facilitated through a strategic partnership with DLT Finance, a brand of DLT Securities GmbH and DLT Custody GmbH, a leading BaFin-licensed digital asset broker and custody provider.