APA Corporation Expands Partnership with Palantir To Leverage AI Technology Across Their Oil and Gas Operations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of artificial intelligence systems, and APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA), a leading oil and gas company, today announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar extension to their enterprise agreement originally signed in 2021. The agreement builds on the work deployed across APA’s global portfolio over the past three years and introduces new artificial intelligence capabilities with Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) software.

Over the past three years, Palantir has partnered with APA to deploy the software across use-cases as varied as operational planning, supply chain management, maintenance planning, production optimization, and contract management. Palantir’s AIP software has enabled APA to move quickly against opportunities across their portfolio, including newly acquired assets. Palantir has helped APA improve production equipment reliability via real-time monitoring, optimize raw material logistics, and leverage AIP across contract and invoice documents to detect anomalies against source systems.

“We founded Palantir to help tackle the world’s most important challenges. We’re honored to extend our partnership with APA as they continue to play a key role responsibly producing oil and natural gas,” said Matt Babin, Palantir’s Head of Energy and Natural Resources.

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with Palantir,” said Travis Osborne, APA’s Vice President, Chief Information Officer. “Our existing partnership has enabled improved operational efficiency and business visibility across our global portfolio. We are excited to expand the use of Palantir AI capabilities to build on this foundation and accelerate performance and cost management even further.”

Together, Palantir and APA will continue to forward the mission of contributing to human progress by responsibly producing oil and natural gas.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today™. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

About APA Corporation

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

