Centric Brands To Drive Efficiencies Across Extensive Supplier Network with Inspectorio’s Supply Chain Platform

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading global supply chain solution provider for sourcing, sustainability, compliance, and quality, today announced that Centric Brands, LLC will utilize the company’s AI platform to automate processes and drive efficiencies across its extensive supply chain network. Centric Brands, LLC is a leading global lifestyle collective with licenses for more than 100 iconic brands as well as its own brands, and the company will begin deploying Inspectorio’s Quality Risk Management, Lab Testing, and Responsible Sourcing & Compliance solutions throughout its vast supply chain.

“Centric Brands needed a robust partner that would allow us to collect and analyze the data we need to work with our hundreds of vendors and improve their individual performance,” said Marienne Hill-Treadway, SVP, sourcing operations, Centric Brands. “Throughout an extensive RFP process, we were impressed with Inspectorio’s engagement and ability to deliver value to key areas of our supply chain within one platform, while also complementing and integrating into our existing tools and processes.”

With access to Inspectorio’s holistic supply chain platform, Centric Brands will drive efficiency and performance improvements across its supply chain operations by:

Automating manual processes with AI-driven insights – With Inspectorio’s advanced, AI-driven platform, Centric Brands will move beyond manual processes to ensure adaptability and operational efficiency across the organization and its suppliers.

– With Inspectorio’s advanced, AI-driven platform, Centric Brands will move beyond manual processes to ensure adaptability and operational efficiency across the organization and its suppliers. Enhancing lab testing under one system – Bringing all testing information into one unified platform will allow Centric Brands to centralize and standardize testing data from third-party laboratories and factories, creating full visibility into every step of the testing process.

– Bringing all testing information into one unified platform will allow Centric Brands to centralize and standardize testing data from third-party laboratories and factories, creating full visibility into every step of the testing process. Turning responsible sourcing into a competitive advantage – Amid an increasingly complex regulatory compliance landscape, Centric Brands will be able to easily assess supplier performance across sustainability and compliance metrics, manage risks in real-time and enable impactful decision making that optimizes production processes.

“Centric Brands operates a highly complex business model, executing the industry’s largest and most successful licensing model,” said Marc Compagnon, President, Centric Brands Asia. “Data is the lifeblood of our operations, and Centric Brands has undergone a significant data-driven digital transformation. Inspectorio will play a key role in that transformation by streamlining our supply chain operations to help drive continued growth.”

“Advanced data analytics and AI lie at the heart of the Inspectorio platform,” said Chirag Patel – CEO of Inspectorio. “We recognized a unique opportunity to demonstrate our platform’s capability to understand and simplify the complexities of Centric Brands’ supply chain. We’re honored to earn the company’s trust by choosing to implement our robust platform’s range of capabilities to turn complex supply chain data into meaningful insights.”

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

About Centric Brands LLC

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.