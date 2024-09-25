RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors Bolsters its Competitive Customer Offerings with Westhill

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors (RAFTRx), a top-rated roofing and outdoor exterior solutions provider that specializes in the insurance-claim sector, announced today its partnership with third-party administrator Westhill to streamline homeowner’s roofing claims experience through innovative digital services.

RAFTRx combines the knowledge of local builders with the reach of a national business to help homeowners protect and repair the most important part of their homes. RAFTRx recognizes that every circumstance is unique, and by partnering with Westhill, homeowners will now have the ability to customize their roof repair process by finding a reputable contractor, deciphering the scope of work and tracking relevant information, ultimately streamlining the process in one place.

"Your roof is one of the most important parts of your home, so when there's damage, we understand the urgency. Partnering with Westhill gives homeowners the tools they need to efficiently navigate the claims process with ease," shares Gyner Ozgul, CEO of RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors. "We are eager to see how this partnership simplifies our process for homeowners and builders alike."

RAFTRx customers can expect full access to Westhill’s services to help them effectively connect property owners, insurance carriers and contractors all in one place. Westhill leverages smart technology to connect insurance carriers, contractors and policyholders, providing customer choice and removing inefficiencies from the claims process. Advocates in the power of connection, Westhill believes all successful experiences need a foundation grounded in transparency and shared value, principles that are woven throughout each facet of Westhill’s business model.

"Westhill is excited to announce our partnership with RAFTRx,” shares Derek Glerum, Chief Operating Officer of Westhill. “Their dedicated focus on enhancing the customer experience, combined with localized expertise and an extensive geographic presence, aligns with Westhill's commitment to supporting property owners in their journey to recovery after damage occurs. Together, we will provide comprehensive solutions that prioritize speed, efficiency, and customer satisfaction."

About RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors

Formed in 2023, RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is a multi-regional, residential and commercial roofing and exterior solutions platform focused primarily on insurance-claim demand. Its companies use a differentiated direct-to-consumer selling model to provide customers with roofing and exterior services. RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is headquartered in Duluth, GA with 24 offices across 10 states. The current RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors portfolio of brands includes Perimeter Roofing, Humbled Roofing & Restoration, Regal Roofing, Blue Hammer Roofing and Mills Siding & Roofing. For more information, contact Marketing@raftrxroofing.com.