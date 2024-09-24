Nalgene Outdoor Launches Stunning Limited-Edition Stained Glass Bottle Collection

New awe-inspiring designs evoke the mesmerizing effect of sunlight filtering through stained glass celebrating the beauty of nature and the spirit of exploration

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nalgene Outdoor, a leader in reusable water bottles, is excited to announce its newest limited-edition ensemble: the Stained Glass Collection. This vibrant line of 32 oz Wide-Mouth bottles features three unique, adventure-inspired works of art that celebrate the beauty of nature and the spirit of exploration.

Each design in the new Stained Glass Collection evokes the mesmerizing effect of sunlight filtering through stained glass, casting dazzling colors and intricate patterns featuring stunning landscapes each with a different focal point: a river, desert, and setting sunset. Whether you’re trekking through the mountains, peddling in a spin class, or enjoying a peaceful break in the park, these bottles will inspire your next adventure.

The Stained Glass Collection represents a harmonious fusion of art, function, and the environment. Made in the USA from BPA/BPS-free material derived from 50% waste plastic (using ISCC certified mass balance), these bottles aren’t just beautiful – they’re part of Nalgene’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. They’re also lightweight, 100% leakproof, dishwasher safe, and unlike real stained glass, they are incredibly durable, making them built-to-last and ready to take on-the-go anywhere!

"At Nalgene, we believe in creating products that not only stand up to any adventure but also reflect the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world," said Eric Hansen, Marketing Director at Nalgene Outdoor. "The Stained Glass Collection is a perfect example of how we can make stunning, durable products that inspire adventure while reducing our environmental footprint."

Available exclusively for a limited time at www.nalgene.com, which offers an affiliate partner program, the 32 oz Wide Mouth Stained Glass bottles are priced at $17.99.

Don’t miss your chance to own one of these extraordinary bottles—once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For photos or samples, please contact Marcia Gray (mgray@graycreate.com) and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.