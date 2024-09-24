RightCrowd Partners with Sentry Interactive to Integrate Reader-less Mobile Credential Technology into the SmartAccess Platform for Enhanced Physical Identity and Access Management

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd, a global leader in physical identity and access management solutions (PIAM), today announced a strategic partnership with Sentry Interactive, a leader in reader-less mobile credential technology. The partnership between RightCrowd and Sentry Interactive represents a significant advancement, employing reader-less mobile NFC credentials alongside physical credentials and identity management technology.

RightCrowd specializes in workforce access management, complementing Sentry Interactive’s reader-less mobile credentials with their advanced identity access management dashboard. RightCrowd’s easy-to-use identity and access management dashboard provides centralized management and the integration of physical access control systems (PACS) and human resources information systems (HRIS) under one platform. Sentry Interactive’s integration with RightCrowd SmartAccess creates a complete PIAM platform that benefits from Sentry Interactive’s NFC mobile credentials that do not require legacy reader upgrades. Large enterprises can simultaneously map user identity and access data from the PACS and present audit reports to ensure compliance, security, and safety protocols.

“Sentry Interactive’s integration with RightCrowd enables physical identity and smart access management across disparate legacy access control systems,” said Jason Bohrer, CEO of RightCrowd. Jason continued, “It’s an industry first, where we now have complete interoperability that provides smart access control data management aggregation for physical credential and mobile credential life cycles, no matter which major access control systems are running in a building.”

The integration provides RightCrowd’s customers with the ability to keep what they have, but also future-proof their existing access control systems by using Sentry Interactive’s retrofit, reader-less integration to provide a mobile credential experience at the door without the expense of needing to install new door readers.

“RightCrowd provides a fully integrated physical identity and attribute-based access control platform that complements our mobile and digital ID credential software for our enterprise level customers that require additional compliance, workplace safety and security,” said Denis Hebert, Chairman and CEO of Sentry Interactive.

Sentry Interactive’s reader-less mobile credential solution, enables cardholders to use their mobile phone to unlock doors through their software solution that sits on top of disparate pre-installed physical access control systems (PACS). End users can use their smartphone to unlock a door via tap-to-unlock NFC technology, iOS, or Android widgets, and QR code scan. A single digital key can provide access to a portfolio of doors via one application that works on both iOS and Android. Sentry offers a consistent, convenient, and reader-less door entry experience, requiring no replacement of existing access control infrastructure. Users benefit from a scalable, mobile credential management platform that enhances their existing security systems and complies with NIST standards.

The partnership between Sentry Interactive and RightCrowd represents a significant advancement, employing mobile NFC credentials alongside physical credentials and identity management technology. Combining their expertise, the two companies will deliver unparalleled convenience, security, and compliance to enterprises worldwide.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a global provider of intelligent security, safety, and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people across the workplace. With over two decades of experience, RightCrowd’s solutions are trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations to protect their people, property, and intellectual assets. For more information, visit www.rightcrowd.com