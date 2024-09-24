TriLink BioTechnologies® & Alphazyme Collaborate to Launch New CleanScribe™ RNA Polymerase

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLink BioTechnologies and Alphazyme, both part of Maravai LifeSciences, have collaborated to launch CleanScribe™ RNA Polymerase, a novel enzyme that reduces double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) in mRNA production. The new product reduces dsRNA by up to 85%, helping to develop safer, more potent mRNA therapeutics.

CleanScribe RNA Polymerase is a novel DNA-dependent RNA polymerase that catalyzes the in vitro transcription (IVT) of a recombinant gene regulated by the T7 promoter. During the IVT reaction, dsRNA can be produced as a byproduct, which can trigger undesirable inflammatory responses in host cells. The CleanScribe enzyme drastically reduces dsRNA formation during IVT by up to 85% compared to wild-type T7 RNA Polymerase.

“In this era of mRNA-based medicine, drug developers must streamline their supply chain to remain agile and keep up with demand,” said Justin Barbosa, VP and General Manager of TriLink Discovery. “The integration of high-performing IVT enzymes, mRNA capping analogs, and modified nucleotides are must-haves in mRNA manufacturing.”

CleanScribe RNA Polymerase provides researchers with a simple way to significantly reduce dsRNA in their IVT without compromising other important mRNA quality attributes. The product’s robustness, reproducibility, and dsRNA reduction make it ideal for mRNA synthesis, saRNA synthesis, radiolabeled RNA probe preparation, and RNA construct development for additional studies. It is also straightforward for researchers to integrate the enzyme into their IVT protocols without requiring extensive optimization.

“We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with TriLink on the launch of CleanScribe RNA Polymerase,” shared Chad Decker, VP and General Manager at Alphazyme. “You can’t produce high-quality mRNA-based therapeutics without high-quality raw material, which is why the potential impact of this IVT enzyme on the field is so exciting.”

In addition to its newly launched CleanScribe RNA Polymerase, TriLink offers mRNA capping analogs (including the award-winning CleanCap® M6), mRNA raw materials (nucleotides and other IVT enzymes including wild-type T7 RNA polymerase), advanced scale-up capabilities, and unrivaled expertise in mRNA, oligonucleotide, and enzyme production. Leveraging more than 25 years of nucleic acid experience, TriLink is dedicated to advancing therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics by providing its customers with high-quality technology and chemistry and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services.

To learn more about TriLink’s products and services, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans. For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About Alphazyme

Alphazyme LLC, a Maravai LifeSciences company, was founded by enzyme development and production experts with a track record of success and a mission to be the world's premier partner for custom molecular biology enzymes produced at industrial scale. Alphazyme collaborates with the manufacturers of nucleic acid synthesis and detection platforms to produce affordable enzymes of the highest quality that meet the requirements of the growing markets for custom DNA and RNA molecules, genomic medicines and genetic analysis. Our team values collaboration, customer success and continuous improvement. Learn more about Alphazyme at alpha-zyme.com.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.