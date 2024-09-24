The Academy at Penguin Hall Teams with the North Shore Hockey Academy for Elite Girls’ Hockey Academy

WENHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Academy at Penguin Hall (APH) and the North Shore Hockey Academy (NSHA) are excited to unveil their new partnership, which brings forth a pioneering initiative: the Emperor Hockey Academy at Penguin Hall (EHA). This premier, full-season, national-bound girls’ hockey program will officially hit the ice in Fall 2026 at the U16 and U19 levels, with potential expansion to the U14 level depending on interest.

The Emperor Hockey Academy is dedicated to recruiting the nation’s top female hockey players, offering a comprehensive schedule of over 50 games through independent matches, tournaments, and showcases at the Tier 1 level. Athletes will benefit from a robust training program that includes weekly practices, skills sessions, and off-ice conditioning with Mike Boyle Strength & Conditioning. This elite academy is designed to provide aspiring female athletes with the ultimate platform to excel both academically and athletically, preparing them to compete at the highest levels of collegiate hockey while engaging in a dynamic college preparatory environment.

As part of the Penguin Hall community, these student-athletes will receive an exceptional education, paired with the opportunity to train at the state-of-the-art Essex Sports Center. While such integrated academic-athletic programs are common in elite boys’ hockey, EHA marks a significant step forward in offering similar opportunities for girls.

Molly Martins, President of The Academy at Penguin Hall, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “When NSHA approached us with the vision for a hockey academy, our priority was ensuring that these athletes would receive the same high-caliber education as all Penguin Hall students, while becoming integral members of our vibrant community. These young women will have access to world-class training facilities and competitive experiences, all while being challenged academically through our rigorous curriculum. This innovative approach is a testament to our commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals, supporting their intellectual, social, physical, and creative growth.”

Chris Nagy, Owner of NSHA and CN Ice Management, which oversees the long-term lease at Essex Sports Center, added, “Girls’ hockey is experiencing rapid growth, and it’s now as competitive and celebrated as boys’ hockey. After the success of our boys’ academy, I was determined to create a similar program for girls, blending high-level athletics with a forward-thinking prep school environment. Our partnership with Penguin Hall allows us to offer a unique combination of top-tier academics and elite-level hockey training.”

EHA is also proud to announce that Abby Stafford has been appointed Program Director and U16 Head Coach. A graduate of Salem State University with a degree in Sports Movement & Science, Stafford excelled as a player for the Vikings, serving as team captain in her junior and senior years. Over the past three years, she has distinguished herself as a lead skills instructor for CN Hockey and a coach in the North Suburban Wings girls’ hockey program. “Abby embodies the leadership and expertise we sought for this role,” said Nagy. “Her on-ice achievements and coaching experience make her the perfect fit to lead the next generation of female athletes, helping them achieve their goals both on and off the ice.”

For more information on the Academy at Penguin Hall’s partnership with the Emperor Hockey Academy, visit https://emperorhockey.com/.

About The Academy at Penguin Hall

Founded in 2015 in Wenham, MA, The Academy at Penguin Hall is an independent all-girls preparatory school dedicated to empowering students to live and to lead exemplary lives. With a rigorous curriculum that emphasizes intellectual risk-taking, critical thinking, and experiential learning, The Academy at Penguin Hall prepares its graduates to become confident leaders and changemakers in the real world.