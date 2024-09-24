Lavu Announces Partnership with Check to Offer Free, Tailored Payroll Solution for Restaurants

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lavu, the leading, global restaurant point of sale (POS) and payments platform, proudly announces a strategic partnership with leading embedded payroll solutions provider Check to modernize payroll for the restaurant industry. Through the partnership, Lavu and Check will deliver a fully integrated payroll solution, Lavu Payroll, which is purpose-built for local restaurants and now available to Lavu customers at no extra cost.

Lavu empowers local restaurant owners to focus on what they do best: delighting customers and inspiring staff. Lavu’s POS solution handles the rest — delivering round-the-clock reliability, unmatched profitability, and world-class service. Now, with Check’s embedded payroll processing seamlessly integrated, Lavu enables restaurant owners to focus more on the tasks that matter to them.

To combat inflation, staffing shortages and a shift in consumer dining preferences, Lavu Payroll is designed to simplify operations while boosting profitability for restaurant owners. This payroll solution is tailor-made for the restaurant industry, and will be instrumental in reducing manual timecard entry, ensuring real-time, accurate payments, and easing compliance with local, state, and federal regulations.

Key Features of Lavu Payroll:

Lavu Payroll is designed to tackle one of the most significant cost centers for restaurants — labor costs, which average 30-35% of total revenue in the foodservice industry. By automating payroll processes and reducing errors, Lavu helps restaurants lower the overall cost of payroll management, directly impacting their bottom line. With costs for payroll services often ranging from $840 to $1785 per month for small businesses, Lavu’s integrated solution eliminates these expenses, allowing restaurant owners to reinvest in their operations or enhance profitability. Free Payroll Integration: Lavu customers can now use Lavu’s advanced payroll system, eliminating the cost of third-party services or manual data entry, while expanding profit margins. This integration syncs directly with Lavu’s POS platform, automatically recording employee hours and reducing costly errors as well as real-time payments to restaurant staff.

Lavu customers can now use Lavu’s advanced payroll system, eliminating the cost of third-party services or manual data entry, while expanding profit margins. This integration syncs directly with Lavu’s POS platform, automatically recording employee hours and reducing costly errors as well as real-time payments to restaurant staff. Tailored for Restaurants: Designed specifically for the restaurant industry, Lavu Payroll addresses unique payroll needs, including tip management, overtime calculations, and varying wage rates.

“We’re excited to partner with Check to deliver a solution that truly meets the needs of local restaurant owners,” said Kyle Bruce, SVP of Operations at Lavu. “This partnership allows our customers to streamline payroll, cut costs, and improve profitability, all within the Lavu platform they trust.”

“For restaurants, time matters,” said Andrew Brown, CEO of Check. “Lavu has solved many of the unique pain points restaurant owners face. Now with Lavu Payroll, we’re thrilled to help take yet another administrative task off owners’ plates so they can continue delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Lavu Payroll lightens the administrative load of restaurant owners by bringing significant innovation to the restaurant management industry. By automating key payroll processes, Lavu and Check free restaurateurs to focus on providing unforgettable dining experiences.

About Lavu

Lavu is the premier provider of mobile POS and payment processing solutions for bars and restaurants worldwide. Known for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity, Lavu supports independent and high-growth restaurants in over 65 countries. Lavu's comprehensive product suite, including POS, payment processing, and operational analytics, empowers restaurant owners and operators to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver an exceptional dining experience.

About Check

Check is a payroll infrastructure company whose mission is to make paying people simple. Its platform offers everything companies need to build, launch, and scale a payroll business, including Check's intuitive API; Components, which enable flexible and customizable solutions; and a user-friendly customer management dashboard, Console. The company works with leading vertical SaaS, workforce management, financial services, and staffing businesses, and supports all 50 states plus D.C. To learn more, visit https://www.checkhq.com.