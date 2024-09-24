America’s Credit Unions Endorses Ncontracts’ Ncomply Solution for Regulatory Compliance

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk, compliance, and vendor management solutions for financial institutions, announced today that its Ncomply solution has received an official endorsement from America’s Credit Unions. This relationship marks a significant step in helping credit unions navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Ncomply, Ncontracts' comprehensive compliance management system, is now the recommended regulatory compliance management solution for America’s Credit Unions members nationwide. The web-based solution helps credit unions streamline their compliance processes with a centralized platform for researching, learning about, tracking, managing, and reporting on compliance to stay up to date with regulatory requirements and reduce the risk of non-compliance.

Tracy Blaske, Vice President, Solutions of America’s Credit Unions, said, “Ncomply is a game changer for thousands of credit unions struggling with regulatory burden. This tool will save credit unions countless hours, helping them focus on their core mission of serving members while confidently navigating the regulatory landscape.”

America’s Credit Unions’ decision to endorse Ncomply came after a rigorous evaluation process, during which the association assessed the solution’s ability to meet the unique needs of both state and federally chartered credit unions.

"We're thrilled to receive this endorsement from America’s Credit Unions," said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. "As both the pace of regulatory change and examiner scrutiny continues to grow, this endorsement reflects our commitment to supporting credit unions with a proven solution for streamlining compliance and making it more manageable by lightening the compliance lift.”

Ncomply features that made it the obvious choice for America’s Credit Unions include:

Customized regulatory updates at both the federal and state level – including NACHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Clear and concise regulatory analysis and action plans

Customized compliance checklists, tailored to an individual credit union based on asset size and products offered

Policy, procedure, and complaint management

Expert support and services

Integration with other risk management solutions

Access to additional weekly blogs, webinars, and information

Ncontracts will provide special pricing and implementation support for Americas Credit Unions’ members adopting the Ncomply platform while continuing to support existing customers of America’s Credit Unions’ Credit Union Compliance Management System™ (CU CMS) and Credit Union Compliance Management System PLUS™ (CU CMS+), an Ncontracts product through its acquisition of Quantivate in December 2023.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X for more information.

About America’s Credit Unions

America’s Credit Unions is the unified voice for not-for-profit credit unions and their nearly 140 million members nationwide. America’s Credit Unions provides strong advocacy, resources and services to protect, empower, and advance credit unions and the people and communities they serve. For more information about America’s Credit Union, visit AmericasCreditUnions.org.