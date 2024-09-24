Golden Spin and ODDSworks Collaborate to Bring Innovative Slot Games to Regulated Casino Markets

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Spin, a rising name in real-money gaming, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ODDSworks, a leader in online and land-based gaming solutions. Together, the companies aim to deliver a portfolio of innovative and engaging slot games to casino operators in regulated jurisdictions worldwide.

ODDSworks brings over 80 years of combined experience in both land-based and online gaming, utilizing their BETguard™ state-of-the-art , Remote Gaming Server (RGS) to integrate proven hit games into U.S. online casinos. ODDSworks’ platform provides varied content from leading game providers, making it an ideal partner for Golden Spin’s suite of games.

"We’re thrilled to partner with ODDSworks, whose platform and market reach will allow us to deliver our unique gaming experiences to players across the globe," said Barak David, Group CEO. "We’re offering unique & exciting games that casino operators will be eager to add to their portfolios."

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation

ODDSworks’ platform, combined with Golden Spin’s creative development and expertise in the slot gaming sector, will ensure that operators have access to cutting-edge content. Together, the companies are committed to delivering games that captivate players and meet regulatory standards in key markets. Steven De Mar, ODDSworks’ EVP, "Is excited to bring Golden Spin’s world class games to the real money market. We look forward to many years of successful cooperation. Golden Spin plans to release games that have already gained popularity in the social casino world, such as ChilliLot and Thief of Lightning, known to millions of players from partnerships with renowned gaming companies like Murka Games.”

About Golden Spin

Golden Spin delivers innovative slot games for the real money gaming market. Focused on creativity, advanced technology, and regulatory compliance, it creates high-quality, immersive gaming experiences. Golden Spin is committed to responsible gaming and partners with industry leaders to provide content that meets global standards. With a deep understanding of player preferences and market demands, the company aims to push the boundaries of the gaming industry while becoming a trusted partner for casino operators worldwide.

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets.

The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market. ODDSworks is integrating with all major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSworks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player’s inside out.

Golden Spin LinkedIn page:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldenspin

Website

https://goldenspin.com/