Syniverse and Cellusys Unite to Enhance Mobile Network Operators' Roaming and Security Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, and Cellusys, the #1 signaling solutions provider, have come together to deliver Cellusys' award-winning roaming and fraud and security services alongside Syniverse's top-of-the-line IPX network. This partnership offers mobile network operators (MNOs) a one-stop shop to effectively manage every aspect of their entire international, wholesale ecosystem and ensure consistency as they continue rolling out their 5G networks.

Rather than managing solutions for 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, and IoT devices with limited resources, MNOs can rely upon Syniverse and Cellusys to simplify their operations and focus their efforts on innovating for their subscribers. In addition, all of Cellusys' roaming value-added services (RVAS) — steering of roaming, Welcome SMS, anti-steering detection — as well as security solutions (signaling, messaging, and voice firewalls) will be available through the same platform when an MNO embarks upon its transition to 5G standalone (SA) roaming.

"Our partnership with Cellusys enables MNOs to do more with less," said John Wick, Chief Product Officer at Syniverse. "By bundling these services, we solve multiple challenges: MNOs will benefit from flexibility and customization in their deployments while maximizing their roaming revenues and ensuring top-quality roaming experiences for their subscribers."

Together, Syniverse and Cellusys will accelerate time to market because deploying steering of roaming or firewall solutions through a hosted platform can be achieved more rapidly than an on-premise solution.

Syniverse customers will benefit from business continuity, immediate access to Cellusys' advanced messaging and signaling firewalls, and a voice firewall that can detect and process all voice fraud as well as managing flash calls according to an MNO's business needs. This added security enables MNOs to manage quality-based use cases better, especially as internet of things (IoT) devices become increasingly common and IPX networks open to third parties for roaming.

"This partnership is about two global leaders, one in IPX connectivity and one in roaming and security joining forces to synergize capabilities for our customers," said Brendan Cleary, CEO of Cellusys. "Together, we're redefining readiness for 5G SA roaming with visibility and control over devices while helping MNOs expand and monetize their solutions."

Syniverse, continually recognized by Kaleido Intelligence as the leader in mobile roaming, has connectivity across more than 190 countries and territories through its massive IPX footprint. It engages more than 830 MNOs, including 260 with direct connections. Cellusys has received recognition as the leading steering of roaming provider by Kaleido and ROCCO, which also named it the best signaling firewall vendor.

Representatives from Syniverse and Cellusys will attend GSMA WAS #20 at the Bali International Convention Centre in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, from Sept. 23 to 26. Reach out to Syniverse here or book a meeting with Cellusys here.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

About Cellusys

Established in 2005, Cellusys has become the leading provider of roaming management, fraud prevention, security, and analytics solutions for communication service providers. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of products and services that empower its customers with enhanced visibility and control over their traffic. Recognized for its innovation, expertise, trust and customer orientation, Cellusys has ranked #1 in multiple industry awards. To learn more, visit cellusys.com.