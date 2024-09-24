Infuze Credit Union Taps Pulsate for Enhanced Mobile-First Engagement and Targeted Marketing

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers’ moments of need, announced today that Infuze Credit Union has selected Pulsate to transform how it communicates with members through the digital and mobile banking channels. As part of the Q2 Innovation Studio, Pulsate’s technology is integrated within the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, enabling Infuze CU with seamless access to Pulsate’s feature-rich platform.

Prior to partnering with Pulsate, Infuze CU was limited to engaging members via plain text messages, which, in turn, led to low adoption of its existing systems and modules. By leveraging Pulsate's in-app messaging and push notification capabilities, Infuze CU is equipped to drive more dynamic and targeted marketing campaigns and promotions to its members. This not only enhances the credit union’s sales strategy, but also boosts adoption of their other existing mobile tools and services, as well, ultimately creating deeper, stickier member relationships.

Infuze CU can now also reach members through location-based messaging targeting specific markets. For example, when a member who has granted access to their location data via the Q2 mobile app visits a car dealership, Infuze CU can then send them a timely reminder about their competitive car loan offerings.

“The implementation of Pulsate’s platform has been seamless and aligns perfectly with our strategy of approaching member-facing technology with a mobile-first view,” said Bryan Gentle, CIO of Infuze Credit Union. “More often than not, our members are using a mobile device, so the ability to interact with them via the mobile banking channel and push alerts is incredibly valuable and a much-needed tool in our increasingly digital-first landscape.”

Pulsate also helps Infuze CU refine the management of its members’ contact information to overcome the challenge of keeping details like addresses up to date. With Pulsate, the credit union can generate push notifications or in-app messages requesting address verification, significantly improving data accuracy.

“Consumers are engaging with their financial institutions more than ever, with 28% using their smartphone to access their bank account at least once a day,” said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. “We are delighted to empower community financial institutions like Infuze Credit Union with the tools they need to turn micro-engagements into deeper relationships with their members digitally.”

“It's great to see the Pulsate and Infuze Credit Union’s partnership come to life through the Q2 Innovation Studio,” said Johnny Ola, SVP of Q2 Innovation Studio at Q2. “This collaboration not only underscores the power of integrating innovative solutions like Pulsate inside of the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, but will also create new opportunities for Infuze to engage with their members to provide more personalized digital experiences.”

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.