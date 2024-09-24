Cypress and GoGlobal Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Suite of Global Staffing and Payroll Services

DANVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cypress, a premier staffing solutions partner known for its innovative workforce management services, and GoGlobal, a leader in employer of record (EOR) services, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform the staffing and payroll landscape. As U.S. businesses expand their global footprint, they seek a comprehensive solution for hiring temporary talent, regardless of geographical boundaries. With this partnership, businesses operating internationally will have access to unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility in staffing and payroll.

“ As customer demand for global workforce management and payroll solutions rises, we are excited to partner with GoGlobal to bring a new level of efficiency to our clients when it comes to global employment,” said Mark Lillig, CEO of Cypress. “ This partnership aligns with our commitment to deliver innovative solutions and superior customer service that simplify workforce management while enhancing the overall employee experience. Together, we will set a new standard for global staffing and payroll solutions.”

As U.S. businesses grow increasingly comfortable with remote teams, they are sourcing more international labor to drive cost efficiencies and hire niche talent. As a market leader in EOR services, GoGlobal combines a people-centric approach with powerful technology to deliver the level of service and urgency required for global talent. The partnership between Cypress and GoGlobal merges the strengths of both organizations to offer a comprehensive suite of services that streamlines global staffing and payroll processes. Now, businesses will have a unified solution to manage their workforce and payroll needs seamlessly across multiple geographies.

“ We are excited that Cypress has appointed GoGlobal as a trusted partner,” said Andrew Lindquist, Partner at GoGlobal. “ With our presence in over 145 countries, we enable businesses to compliantly hire talent across the globe. Together with Cypress, we will deliver seamless, innovative solutions that simplify global workforce management and empower companies to thrive in any market.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Enhanced Efficiency: By integrating Cypress's advanced staffing solutions with GoGlobal's robust global HR platform, clients will benefit from a streamlined process that reduces administrative burden and accelerates time-to-hire.

Global Reach with Local Expertise: GoGlobal’s extensive network and in-country expertise in global HR management and international compliance will complement Cypress’s staffing solutions, enabling businesses to effectively manage and pay employees in multiple countries while adhering to local regulations.

Advanced Technology Integration: The partnership will leverage cutting-edge technology to provide real-time data insights, automated payroll processing, and improved workforce management, helping businesses make informed decisions and maintain compliance with ease.

Improved Employee Experience: Through this collaboration, companies can offer their employees a more seamless experience from onboarding to payroll management, including accurate and timely payments, benefits administration, and more.

About Cypress:

Cypress is a leading staffing solutions provider dedicated to delivering exceptional talent management services to businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Cypress offers tailored solutions that enhance workforce capabilities and drive organizational success. Learn more at cypresshcm.com.

About GoGlobal:

GoGlobal is a people-first international end-to-end HR and business service provider specializing in Employer of Record (EOR) services, global recruitment, and payroll solutions. Our global and diverse footprint enables us to partner effectively with businesses at all stages of international expansion. From our technology-enabled EOR solution, to sourcing for talent globally, to payroll solutions, GoGlobal is your partner to open new doors to rapid expansion and growth. With a presence in over 140 countries on six continents and growing, GoGlobal helps clients recruit, hire, manage, and pay exceptional talent – quickly, cost-effectively, and compliantly. For more information, please visit goglobal.com.