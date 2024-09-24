Multiply Labs Announces a Collaboration on Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing with Legend Biotech

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiply Labs, a robotics company developing industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs, today announced the launch of its collaboration with Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in the cell therapy space. This initiative will be focused on automating cell therapy manufacturing, leveraging Multiply Labs’ unique approach which consists of robotic systems that can operate a wide variety of instruments already deployed in the cell and gene therapy industry. This collaboration holds the potential to enable a more rapid and seamless adoption of robotic technology, as opposed to traditional automation approaches that require substantial changes to the manufacturing process.

Through this collaboration, Legend Biotech will evaluate Multiply Labs’ robotic technologies, and secure priority access to these automated systems. The template for Multiply Labs’ approach - which will be evaluated through this collaboration - is the peer-reviewed study published earlier this year in Cytotherapy, which showed statistical equivalence between manual and automated cell expansion processes.

“This collaboration enables us to apply our technology in collaboration with some of the best scientists in our field, showcasing the power and potential of our flexible approach to automation and bringing us one step closer to our vision of reducing labor costs and, in the future, boosting manufacturing throughput,” said Fred Parietti, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Multiply Labs. “We look forward to delivering more accessible treatment options to patients.”

