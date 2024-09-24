SafelyYou Partnership with Lifespark Improves Retention by a Staggering 238%, Increases Length of Stay by 131%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians, has seen significant results using SafelyYou Respond™ with Lifespark, a complete senior health provider.

Lifespark manages nearly 50 senior living communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin providing a unique, holistic approach to health. They partnered with SafelyYou to drive better outcomes for its memory care residents by integrating the technology within their services offerings.

“With SafelyYou Respond™, we’ve seen improved resident retention by 238% and increased length of stay by 131% over non-opted-in residents,” said Matt Kinne, Chief Operating Officer for Lifespark. “More than outcomes, SafelyYou has given us another layer of protection for our people and that’s what really matters—their safety and wellbeing and we are grateful for their partnership in this effort.”

Solving senior living’s challenge of early move-outs

According to EHR data provided by ALIS, approximately one-third of residents move out of senior living communities within the first 90 days. But Lifespark memory care residents using SafelyYou Respond™ showed better retention rates at 30, 60, and 90 days compared to residents not opted into the service. Retention for residents with SafelyYou was over two-thirds longer at 30 days, doubled at 60 days, and showed an astounding three-fold improvement at 90 days.

Lifespark residents with SafelyYou also had a longer median length of stay. It was an incredible 96 days longer.

Driving occupancy and revenue

When early move-outs threaten occupancy rates in senior living, SafelyYou helps solve this critical issue by dramatically improving retention and extending length of stay. As a result, operators can keep residents in their communities longer, saving significant costs on room turn and prospecting, and helping to retain revenue.

“We’re thrilled that we can drive these results for communities and help tackle the occupancy challenges that operators face,” said George Netscher, founder and CEO of SafelyYou. “We know that when residents stay safer, they stay in their communities longer. And now we’re seeing just how much longer and what an impact innovative care makes beyond clinical outcomes.”

About Lifespark

Lifespark, formerly Lifesprk, is a complete senior health company headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. We help people stay healthy, navigate their health options with confidence, and ultimately live fuller, more independent lives as they age.

Lifespark’s global risk model is proven to reduce total cost of care, improve outcomes and empower seniors to Age Magnificently! It provides a flexible, home-based delivery system that meets clients where they are using an integrated tech platform that seamlessly combines broad medical and SDoH capabilities, data, and client experience. This scalable approach was intentionally built to meet the converging meta-trends in the senior health market. For more on Lifespark, visit: www.lifespark.com

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company’s passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is solving critical challenges in senior living, from resident falls and ER visits to staffing concerns, LOS, and NOI. All helping ensure that communities reach both their clinical and financial goals.

SafelyYou is used by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities all across North America—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight’s Tech Partner of the Year, and has been named to Fortune’s Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

Connect with SafelyYou on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/safelyyou/