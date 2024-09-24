MontecitoPLUS Adds Arrowlytics to Digital Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MontecitoPLUS, a leading innovator in physician-focused solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Arrowlytics, a premier provider of practice analytics services. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in advancing Montecito’s mission to empower providers and enhance practice performance across the healthcare landscape.

With the acquisition, Arrowlytics is now a part of MontecitoPLUS’ digital platform of solutions curated and assembled for healthcare providers all designed to eliminate persistent pain points.

Integrating Arrowlytics into the MontecitoPLUS digital platform gives healthcare organizations unparalleled resources to optimize operations and fuel growth. Arrowlytics’ expertise in patient demand generation, aggregated performance tracking and optimization, and data-driven insights will now be available through Montecito’s expansive network, which offers healthcare organizations cutting-edge tools to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Arrowlytics into the Montecito family,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical, which launched MontecitoPLUS in 2023. “Together, we are poised to revolutionize how practices approach performance optimization and growth. Arrowlytics' capabilities in targeted healthcare marketing and practice optimization align perfectly with our mission to help physicians increase revenues, reduce costs, and build stronger, more sustainable practices. This acquisition underscores our commitment to supporting physicians in their journey to thrive in today’s healthcare environment."

Arrowlytics pulls practice data from disparate sources, including social media, into one system—providing total practice oversight and uncovering opportunities for optimization. The platform’s key features help practices drive new patient volume, increase margin per patient, and optimize overall practice performance.

“Arrowlytics originated as an initiative at OrthoCarolina as we sought to move our organization and physicians toward more data-driven decisions,” said Bruce Cohen, M.D., who formerly served as OrthoCarolina’s CEO and remains a practicing orthopedic surgeon with the group while also serving on Montecito’s advisory board. “As the Arrowlytics software completely transformed our decision-making culture, we recognized its potential to benefit other healthcare organizations—which led to the creation of a stand-alone company to provide services to organizations nationally.”

Conk added, “The incorporation of Arrowlytics into the MontecitoPLUS platform will allow both our organizations to better serve the medical community and help them address the unique challenges faced by modern healthcare practices.”

About MontecitoPLUS

Created for physicians, MontecitoPLUS is an unprecedented digital platform of solutions empowering providers to eliminate persistent pain points, access technology previously unavailable to physician groups, and build wealth while building stronger practices. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for driving success, we strive to elevate healthcare delivery standards and support our members' growth and prosperity. Learn more at montecitoplus.com. Follow and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in medical real estate acquisitions and partnering with providers and developers to fund the development of new properties. Since 2006, Montecito has completed over $6 billion in medical real estate transactions, owning 320+ buildings and 10 million square feet of medical office properties under management. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. Building on its real estate relationships with healthcare groups, the company also supports providers with the MontecitoPLUS platform of technology solutions, including Arrowlytics and Calm Waters AI, that enhance practice performance by increasing revenues, reducing costs, and building physician wealth. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

About Arrowlytics

Since 2015, Arrowlytics has delivered data-driven insights that empower healthcare organizations to make more informed decisions and optimize their business. Their platform integrates diverse practice data involving hundreds of performance metrics into actionable knowledge, driving new patient volume, increasing margin per patient, and improving overall practice performance. Established by industry veterans with more than 100 years of combined experience in healthcare operations, Arrowlytics serves healthcare organizations across the United States. The Arrowlytics platform is part of the MontecitoPLUS digital platform of solutions that help healthcare provider groups thrive.