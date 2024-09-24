Granite Awarded $113 Million Contract to Further Support U.S. Marines Relocation

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE: GVA), in partnership with Obayashi Corporation under the Granite-Obayashi 2 Joint Venture, announced the award of an estimated $113 million contract to construct new facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCCB). Project funding comes from the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Military Construction (MILCON) and will be included in Granite’s third-quarter CAP.

The contract involves the construction of low-rise facilities to support the Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) 9th Engineer Support Battalion. The buildings will feature reinforced concrete structural frames, walls, floors, roofs, and shallow foundation systems. Key facilities to be constructed include an auto organization shop, electrical/communications maintenance shop, organic storage, vehicle wash rack, and vehicle laydown area.

This project marks the second major facilities initiative undertaken by Granite at MCCB, building on the company’s legacy as the primary constructor of the main cantonments for the new Marine Corps base. The transition to the buildout of base facilities underscores Granite’s commitment to supporting the U.S. Marine Corps’ strategic objectives in the Pacific region.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with NAVFAC Pacific on this critical mission,” said Curt Haldeman, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “This contract not only strengthens our relationship with NAVFAC Pacific but also reinforces our role as a key contributor to the successful realignment of Marines from Okinawa to Guam.”

The project is expected to begin in October 2024 and be completed in January 2027.

Granite recently released this video which highlights its current work on Guam for the Department of Defense https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0UxVKqlGLo.

