Reltio Announces Integration with Microsoft Purview to Unify and Simplify Data Governance

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio®, a leader in AI-powered data unification and management, has expanded its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft to streamline data governance and unification across the enterprise. Today they introduced the Reltio Integration for Microsoft Purview, which combines Reltio’s data unification and management capabilities with Microsoft Purview Data Governance’s capabilities to provide an integrated solution to easily discover, manage, and consume trusted data. Bringing these capabilities together in a prebuilt integration saves customers significant time and money by eliminating the need to develop custom integrations between these two solutions.

Reltio’s data unification and management platform fuels the world’s largest and most important enterprises with trusted, real-time data to increase efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth. It eliminates inconsistent, incomplete, and duplicate data across systems, making high-quality data available where and when it is needed. Microsoft Purview is a unified platform that helps organizations better govern, protect, and manage their data—including critical data risks and regulatory requirements—wherever it lives. Reltio Integration for Microsoft Purview makes it easy to discover and consume trusted core data and 360 customer profiles in enterprise-wide business initiatives. It also enables greater visibility into and governance across the enterprise’s full range of data assets.

“ The explosion in data and the number of applications enterprises maintain has created great demand for reliable data and simplified data governance. By better managing data assets and ensuring effective data discovery, lineage, quality, and compliance, enterprises can accelerate the success of their business initiatives and make better data-driven decisions,” said Venki Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Reltio. “ By integrating with solutions like Microsoft Purview, we are making it easy and cost-effective for enterprises to transform their fragmented data into unified data while also moving to more federated data governance.”

“ The integration with Reltio enables our customers to create unified, trusted data in Reltio, publish them, and associate them with Master Data Products in Purview for further curation and governance," said Karthik Ravindran, General Manager, Enterprise Data at Microsoft. " This provides customers with an integrated MDM experience in Purview with Reltio, allowing them to effectively govern their data estates.”

The Reltio Integration for Microsoft Purview also offers additional benefits:

Data discovery : More easily and fully manage data with simple searchability, easy organization, and at-a-glance visibility of data quality and health.

: More easily and fully manage data with simple searchability, easy organization, and at-a-glance visibility of data quality and health. Trusted core data and customer 360 : Unify, standardize, and enrich core data with Reltio Multidomain MDM and deliver trusted 360-degree customer views across the enterprise with Reltio Customer 360 Data Product™.

: Unify, standardize, and enrich core data with Reltio Multidomain MDM and deliver trusted 360-degree customer views across the enterprise with Reltio Customer 360 Data Product™. AI innovation: LLM-powered entity resolution, automatic anomaly detection, and genAI-powered data exploration, segmentation, and chat-based search.

Reltio Integration for Microsoft Purview is available now. You can find Reltio on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it's needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Powered by the Reltio Connected Data™ Platform, our solutions — 360 Data Products, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution— unify disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth. Visit us at Reltio.com and datadriven2024.com.

