Dartmouth Health Children’s Partners With C8 Health to Beat Burnout, Boost Productivity, and Elevate Pediatric Care

Dartmouth Health Children's, a world-class pediatric healthcare system with 12 locations across New Hampshire and Vermont, unveiled the DH Children's Connector, a pioneering knowledge management platform designed to unify and streamline care delivery across its extensive network of pediatric services. Developed in partnership with clinical resource management leader C8 Health, the DH Children's Connector gives healthcare professionals instant access to up-to-date clinical information, evidence-based best practices, and trusted educational resources to ensure consistent, high-quality care for patients.

“The launch of the DH Children’s Connector is a transformative step for Dartmouth Health Children’s, bringing a new level of unity and collaboration to our entire care network,” said Dr. Keith Loud, Physician-in-Chief at Dartmouth Health Children’s. “This tool not only strengthens the connection between our main campus and member locations but also ensures that every care provider, regardless of location, has access to the same high-quality, standardized information to deliver the best possible care to our patients.”

Drawing on C8 Health’s knowledge management technology, the DH Children’s Connector can be accessed on desktop computers, tablets, or smartphones, giving providers seamless real-time access to fully vetted and up-to-date clinical resources. From checking drug interactions to seamlessly managing complex surgical procedures, DH Children’s Connector helps providers to deliver consistent care at the highest possible level, ensuring consistent high-quality treatment and better patient outcomes.

Key benefits from the DH Children’s Connector include:

High-quality care, with consistent adherence to vetted best practices, and coordinated adoption of approved treatment protocols across Dartmouth Health Children’s entire network of clinics and other locations.

Improved productivity and reduced burnout, with healthcare professionals able to instantly access vital clinical resources in real time.

Streamlined professional development, with easy access to on-the-job training and educational resources for new and existing providers—supporting caregivers as they move into new roles, and ensuring effective onboarding for new recruits.

The DH Children's Connector is specifically designed to address the complex challenges of delivering consistent, high-quality care in diverse healthcare settings. By unifying clinical resources into a single, accessible platform, it empowers healthcare providers across Dartmouth Health Children’s network to collaborate efficiently and apply approved protocols and trusted best practices at the point of care.

The DH Children’s Connector is already being used by more than 600 healthcare providers across the Dartmouth Health Children’s network, including primary care, specialty services, acute care, and inpatient services at the Children’s Hospital at DHMC (ChaD). Using C8 Health’s powerful AI and natural language processing tools, the app enables providers to rapidly find the exact information they need without digging through folders, and is designed to serve a diverse group of healthcare professionals including physicians, nurses, surgical teams, social workers, dieticians, and therapists.

“At C8 Health, we know that healthcare excellence begins with ensuring that best practices are effectively communicated and consistently followed. We’re thrilled to be facilitating seamless knowledge sharing across the Dartmouth Health Children’s network,” said Galia Rosen Schwarz, CEO of C8 Health. “The DH Children’s Connector is a powerful tool that will ensure every healthcare professional has access to the information they need to excel in their roles. Dartmouth Health Children’s is a true leader in pediatric healthcare innovation, and we’re proud to support their mission to create a unified, informed, and efficient healthcare workforce.”

To learn more about C8 Health’s work transforming care management and enabling seamless coordination across healthcare systems, visit c8health.com or contact hello@c8health.com.

About Dartmouth Health Children’s

Dartmouth Health Children’s is the only comprehensive pediatric healthcare system in the region. Fully integrated in Dartmouth Health and anchored for more than 30 years by CHaD—Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH—Dartmouth Health Children’s promotes health, advances knowledge, and delivers the best patient and family-centered care for infants, children, and adolescents across New Hampshire and Vermont. Dartmouth Health Children’s conducts groundbreaking research and educates the next generations of health professionals as the primary pediatric partner of the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Highly skilled and collaborative child health professionals provide care in multiple settings across the region. Outpatient specialty visits and same-day surgery services are available at CHaD and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Manchester. Primary care appointments in general pediatrics are available at Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics in Bedford, Concord, Lebanon, Manchester and Nashua, NH, and Bennington, VT; as well as at Dartmouth Health members: Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, Cheshire Medical Center, New London Hospital, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

About C8 Health

C8 Health is a knowledge management platform for healthcare. By streamlining access to best practices, and integrating them into existing workflows, C8 Health creates new operational efficiencies that enhance care delivery and staff satisfaction. It empowers teams to implement their best practices effectively and provide consistent care. For more information, visit https://c8health.com.