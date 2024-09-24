Sentar, Inc. Awarded Contract by Defense Logistics Agency to Enhance Cybersecurity for Digital Twins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber-intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to explore applying cybersecurity principles to digital twins. Digital twins are virtual representations of physical machines and securing them is crucial for protecting both the physical equipment and the associated digital assets from cyberattacks.

This is Sentar’s second contract with the DLA this year focused on the cybersecurity of digital twins. The first contract addressed integrating Sentar’s cyber-attack analysis and prediction technology into Digital Twin architecture. Under this new award, Sentar will design safeguards to protect the data connection between Operational Technology (OT) devices and their digital twins by implementing continuous verification, least privilege access, and network segmentation. These measures aim to mitigate threats and strengthen cybersecurity in manufacturing environments.

“We are honored to partner with the Defense Logistics Agency on this critical initiative,” says Gary Mayes, Senior Director of Research and Development at Sentar. “With the growing number of cyber-attacks on industrial systems, our approach is well-positioned to meet the needs for advanced, integrated cybersecurity solutions. This project underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge security measures that protect our nation's critical infrastructure.”

The goal of this project is to protect the data exchanged between physical systems and their digital twins by ensuring secure, resilient communication while maintaining continuous operations.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber-intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in Cybersecurity, Intelligence & Analytics, and Systems & Software Engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.