Federal Government Loan Guarantee Agreement Finalized To Help Manage Replacement Energy Costs for Nova Scotia Power Customers

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia, along with NSP Maritime Link Inc. (NSPML), and Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI), wholly owned subsidiaries of Emera Inc., have finalized an agreement for a $500M federal loan guarantee that will provide cost relief to electricity customers in Nova Scotia.

Natural Resources Canada is providing a federal loan guarantee to support a new debt issuance by the Maritime Link Financing Trust (MLFT). Proceeds will be advanced to NSPI and will be applied in full against its current unrecovered fuel and purchased power balance (“FAM balance”). This assistance is being provided by the federal government to support Nova Scotia customers through more cost-effective, long-term financing of the unrecovered cost of the replacement energy that was required during the several years of delay in the Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Debt issuance proceeds that exceed the current outstanding NSPI fuel and purchased power receivable balance will be applied against future fuel and purchased power costs.

The term and repayment mechanism of the debt to be issued under the federal loan guarantee is expected to align with the existing Maritime Link bond program, over a 28-year period. The transaction is intended to help mitigate rate increases for customers in Nova Scotia and help improve one of NSPI’s key credit metrics by approximately 80 bps and help stabilize its credit rating, which also has a direct benefit for customers.

The transactions are subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board. Both NSPI and NSPML will file applications related to the federal loan guarantee on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

