Humana and Interwell Health Announce Addition of State of Florida to Value-based Kidney Care Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), and kidney care management company Interwell Health, have expanded their value-based care agreement to include Florida for eligible Humana Medicare Advantage members living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Interwell’s value-based support services are now available in 14 states for eligible members with CKD, and in 39 states for eligible members living with ESKD.

Value-based care is a holistic, patient-centered healthcare model that focuses on a coordinated effort to help improve patient health outcomes and quality of life, and members in this program now have access throughout their healthcare journey to Interwell’s comprehensive care and specialized resources, including 2,000 network nephrologists, renal care coordinators, and in-home virtual support from dietitians, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and care coordinators.

“Tens of millions of American adults currently live with chronic kidney disease,” said Caraline Coats, Florida Medicare President at Humana. “As the numbers continue to grow, so is the need to provide our members living with chronic and end-stage kidney disease with access to value-based, coordinated care. We are grateful to be able to bring this program to Florida.”

Humana recently released an issue brief documenting its success in value-based partnerships for kidney care, including a 5% reduction in unnecessary hospital admissions in 2023. That issue brief highlighted the story of Mary Johnson who received a successful pre-emptive kidney transplant off the waiting list after receiving support from the Interwell care team.

"We are proud of this opportunity to serve even more Humana members with kidney disease and help them to live their best lives,” said Dr. George Hart, Chief Medical Officer of Interwell Health. “We know we can make a difference when patients receive support from a dedicated care team built to support their unique needs, while also benefiting from a highly engaged provider network committed to value-based care. Together we are improving patient outcomes.”

You can find out more information about Humana’s Kidney Care programs here.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Interwell Health

As a leading provider of value-based kidney care, Interwell Health is on a mission to reimagine healthcare to help patients live their best lives. Interwell is setting the standard for the industry by producing sustainable savings and driving exceptional quality results at unmatched scale. The company leverages a two-pronged approach that includes total patient care and provider enablement to serve patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) from stage 3 to kidney failure. In partnership with more than 2,000 nephrologists, the Interwell interdisciplinary care team leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to personalize care for patients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

