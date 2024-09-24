causaLens Launches Revolutionary AI Agents Platform for Decision-making at the Causal AI Conference in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, causaLens, the London-based AI scale-up and causal AI pioneer, launched its groundbreaking AI agent platform for decision-making at the Causal AI Conference.

causaLens' new AI agents, rooted in causal AI and advanced quantitative reasoning, promise to radically advance business decision-making by providing an unprecedented ability to answer complex business questions and recommend optimal actions. This innovative technology will empower a broad spectrum of users, from business stakeholders to analysts and data scientists, enabling them to address critical business questions with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and trust.

causaLens' Agentic AI uniquely combines the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) with causal reasoning and advanced quantitative analysis. This innovative approach addresses a critical gap in current AI solutions. While LLMs excel at natural language processing, they cannot reason effectively about quantitative data and real-world business dynamics. causaLens recently announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate causaLens' causal reasoning expertise with Google Cloud's advanced computing services and Gemini models, enhancing the ability of LLMs to reason about complex quantitative data.

"AI agents represent a paradigm shift in AI-powered enterprise decision-making," says causaLens co-founder and CEO Darko Matovski. "Harnessing the power of LLMs with our own causal AI and quantitative reasoning technology, we've created agents that can reason about complex business realities and recommend optimal actions."

"We are entering a new era where every enterprise can build and deploy their own AI-powered decision-making agents, transforming how they operate and compete in an increasingly data-driven world. And what better venue for this than the Royal Society, London which has been promoting scientific discovery and innovation for over 360 years," added Darko Matovski.

About The Causal AI Conference

The Causal AI Conference brings together practitioners and business leaders at the forefront of causal AI adoption. This unique conference showcases how the world's largest organizations are leveraging causality to drive tangible business value. Today’s event is taking place at the prestigious Royal Society in London featuring an impressive lineup of 25 speakers from industry-leading companies, including Spotify, Booking.com, Marks & Spencer, Zalando, Bergfreunde, and dunnhumby.

To find out more and to see previous presentations, visit the Causal AI Conference website

About causaLens

causaLens leads the AI-driven decision-making revolution with its pioneering causal AI technology. Our innovative AI agent platform, decisionOS, democratizes explainable AI decision-making across industries. These intelligent agents analyze complex data, identify causal relationships, and provide transparent, actionable insights. Trusted by global leaders like Cisco, Scotiabank, GE Vernova, and LG in sectors including manufacturing, retail, finance, healthcare, and media, decisionOS transforms how businesses make critical decisions. Backed by $50 million in VC funding from Molten Ventures, Dorilton Ventures, IQ Capital and others, causaLens continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, making powerful, explainable decision-making accessible worldwide.

To find out more, visit causalens.com.