RPower and Wise Asset to Provide Powered-Land Solutions for the Data Center and Heavy Industrial Markets.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPower, a leading provider of prime and backup power solutions, and Wise Asset (WA) will provide powered-land solutions to serve the growing demand for large energy users, including data centers and heavy industrial manufacturing and processing.

RPower and WA will develop land controlled by WA to provide onsite natural gas power plant solutions that can be quickly deployed to meet the projected 60-plus gigawatts of load growth in the ERCOT market between now and 2030.

“We are excited to team with WA to accelerate the deployment of onsite power generation solutions,” said Jamie Smith, COO of RPower. “Our solutions will not only serve the growing demand from large energy users but will also serve as a resource to utility grid infrastructure. These generation assets are well-suited to respond to the demands of managing a grid with increasing levels of intermittent generation and will further enable the energy transition to a carbon-free future.”

WA and RPower will develop turnkey locations for data centers and other large energy users. This powered-land solution will include all necessary land and power generation permitting, utility interconnections, gas interconnections, and design and engineering for a utility-scale natural gas-fired power generation facility to serve customer load. The power facility will be designed to provide either prime or back-up power as soon as 2027.

“Through our collaboration with RPower, we are adding natural gas power generation and retail electric offerings to our select land holdings and intend to be your 'easy button' for these de-risked utility-scale assets,” said Grant Huber, Energy Director at WA. “RPower’s decades of power and energy experience, coupled with WA’s track record of developing land in multiple sectors for over a century is the right combination to move quickly to meet the needs of the growing data industry.”

Currently RPower and WA are working to develop over 3,000 acres in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. For more information about RPower and its innovative energy solutions visit www.RPower1.com.

About RPower

Founded in 2021, RPower is a power generation company spanning prime, merchant, and backup power generation solutions. RPower specializes in providing backup generation to companies with mission critical loads; with a focus on serving energy intensive business including the Data Center and Oil & Gas segments. The RPower team of analysts and engineers has a proven track record in the electric power industry serving large industrial customers and utilities with power generation project development, asset operations, asset optimization, project financing, and retail energy. RPower is well capitalized and backed by I Squared Capital based in Miami, FL.

About Wise Asset (WA)

WA via its affiliates, including Cocanougher Asset Management, is a top-100 US landowner with over 200,000 acres and multiple natural resources businesses in its multi-state portfolio. In 2023, WA created Wise Energy Resources to acquire land for the development of turnkey energy centers. These development assets are aimed at customers who wish to co-locate generation and large-load projects at a single site. The WA team has over 100 years of combined electricity, land, water and natural gas experience; and has helped deliver over 2 GWs of solar, wind and battery storage projects in the ERCOT, PJM, MISO and SPP markets. WA owns 150,000 acres in the Permian Basin and operates one of the largest water supply businesses in the region.