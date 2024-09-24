Hot Wheels and Aston Martin Collaborate to Redesign Classic DB4GT as Land Speed Racer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced a Hot Wheels® collaboration with Aston Martin to develop a new Aston Martin DB4GT “High-Speed Edition” die-cast. The two iconic automotive brands teamed up to imagine what a classic Aston Martin would look like chasing land speed records on the hunt for salt flats glory while retaining the design aesthetics that make the DB4 one of the world’s most recognizable classic cars. After hundreds of concepts, design meetings and sketches, the Hot Wheels and Aston Martin teams are thrilled to bring the DB4GT “High-Speed Edition” 1:64 die-cast model to retailers globally beginning in October.

The design collaboration between Aston Martin designers Miles Nurnberger and Thomas Gilbert, and Craig Callum, Design Manager at Hot Wheels, took the classic DB4 shape and began modifications by studying the purpose-built performance of historic land speed racers that pushed for every additional mile per hour out on the dry lake beds and salt flats. The transformation includes an aggressive front splitter, a lowered chopped roof, custom wheels and a longer body, all to increase aerodynamics and reduce wind resistance. The motorsports inspired livery pays homage to historic land speed racing vehicles.

“The juxtaposition between the sophistication of Aston Martin’s original design and outlandish land speed cars results in an extraordinary die-cast, even by Hot Wheels standards,” says Craig Callum.

“Aston Martin is one of the most prestigious ultra-luxury performance brands in the world and, by working with their team to add a Hot Wheels inspired twist to this iconic model, we’ve developed something legendary for collectors and fans of both brands.”

For more than 50 years, Hot Wheels has driven automotive performance and design; bringing car culture to the hands of fans of all ages. Hot Wheels continues the drive to be legendary by collaborating with the best in the industry and participating in car culture worldwide. Beginning with the introduction of the V8 Vantage in 2005, Hot Wheels has been sharing Aston Martin die-casts with the world for nearly two decades. In total, 13 unique Aston Martin models have been recreated in 1:64 die-cast form.

Thomas Gilbert added: “Our intention for this collaboration was to reimagine an iconic Aston Martin model through the lens of some aspect of American car modifying culture which chimed with the Hot Wheels brand.

“My design theme sketch, which Hot Wheels and Miles chose to develop, imagined a DB4GT-based land speed record car, very specifically inspired by those that run every year on the Bonneville salt flats. I even sketched the car in that unique setting, so the Bonneville name has been very much intrinsic to the design for us since day one. Following my sketch being selected, our company historian did some research and found that a customer in the 1960s did in fact take his DB4GT to Bonneville and drove it at high speed in the annual speed trials, which cemented the 'Bonneville' theme from a historical as well as a design standpoint.”

The new Aston Martin DB4GT “High-Speed Edition” Hot Wheels die-cast will be available on-shelf at retailers around the world starting in October.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars. Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Aligned with its Racing. Green. sustainability strategy, Aston Martin is developing alternatives to the Internal Combustion Engine with a blended drivetrain approach between 2025 and 2030, including PHEV and BEV, with a clear plan to have a line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales. The company is on track to deliver net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030. Lagonda was founded in 1899 and came together with Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. 2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment. This coincided with Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and commenced a new era for the iconic British marque.

