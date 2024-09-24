Portland Trail Blazers Announce Future of Trail Blazers Broadcasting

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portland Trail Blazers have announced a new era of Trail Blazers Broadcasting, reaching an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group (Sinclair) to launch the Rip City Television Network, a network of affiliates throughout the Pacific Northwest to serve as the new television home of Trail Blazers, and the launch of a new, paid, subscription-based direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service – BlazerVision – starting with the 2024-25 season. The announcement marks the first time in Trail Blazers history that a majority of games will be available to fans via easy-to-access over-the-air television. We’re bringing Blazers TV wherever you may be, learn more about the future of Trail Blazers Broadcasting at Trailblazers.com/watch.

Fans within the Trail Blazers local broadcast market will have easy access to watch all local and non-exclusive nationally televised games across Sinclair’s family of local over-the-air television stations in Portland, KATU and KUNP. Games will be accessible via an over-the-air antenna or a local cable or satellite provider that carries KATU and KUNP.

For those outside of the Portland metro area, Trail Blazers games will be available on Sinclair’s over-the-air stations, and associated multicasts with cable clearance, in Seattle (KUNS/TBD.TV Network,) Medford (KTVL/TBD.TV Network,) Eugene (KVAL, KCBY and KPIC/TBD. TV Network) and Yakima/Pasco (KEPR and KIMA/TBD.TV Network.) In the coming months coverage will expand to provide greater reach. Visit HERE to see your local channel listings for the Rip City Television Network.

The new television home of Trail Blazers basketball will result in a massive extension of our broadcast reach throughout Oregon and Washington, reaching 4x as many viewers as 2023-24.

BlazerVision is the simplest way to watch all non-exclusive nationally televised Blazers games on any screen, wherever you may be in Rip City during the 2024-25 season. The new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be available to fans throughout most of Oregon and Washington as authenticated by ZIP codes at the time of the subscription purchase. Additionally, BlazerVision will feature access to On-Demand Replays, Classic Games and exclusive content including The Trail presented by Alaska Airlines.

"Launching the Rip City Television Network and BlazerVision is a turning point for our fans,” said Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We’ve put our fans first and started a new chapter, making it easier than ever to enjoy Trail Blazers basketball. Whether on TV or streaming with BlazerVision, we believe this is the best way to create lifelong fans and keep them connected. This is a big win for all of Rip City.”

"We're looking forward to collaborating with the Trail Blazers to expand Rip City basketball’s reach through over-the-air broadcasts, which significantly broaden audience reach. Now, more fans across the Pacific Northwest can enjoy unparalleled access to the Trail Blazers through our KATU family of networks," said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media, Sinclair.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sinclair and KATU to help bring the Emmy Award-winning Trail Blazers Broadcast to a wide audience,” said Greg Fonseca, Producer, Trail Blazers Broadcasting. “Between the reach of the Rip City Television Network and the ease of access with BlazerVision, we’re looking forward to producing an amazing broadcast each night for fans to enjoy Rip City basketball wherever they may be.”

"Partnering with the Trail Blazers to launch the Rip City Television Network aligns with our mission to continue to add value to our broadcast stations and provide greater accessibility and engagement for local sports fans. By delivering Trail Blazers games via broadcast television, we are bringing innovative solutions to reach more households across the Pacific Northwest. We look forward to the immense impact this partnership will have for basketball fans throughout the region," said Scott Shapiro, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, Sinclair.

Portland Trail Blazers broadcasters and back-to-back NW Emmy Winners Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd, along with Brooke Olzendam, will return for their eighth season to call all Trail Blazers games on the new broadcast home after earning the NW Emmy for Best Live Sporting Event Broadcast in June. Trail Blazers Broadcasting will continue to produce the pregame, halftime and postgame show for each game. Additionally, fans will enjoy the return of regular Trail Blazers broadcasting favorites Michael Holton, Neil Everett, Jamie Hudson, Terry Porter, and Tom Haberstroh across coverage.

BlazerVision is powered by the NBA’s Next Gen integrated digital platform and can be accessed through the NBA app and NBA.com using any device that supports the NBA App or a web browser – including but not limited to iPhone, iPad, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. An annual subscription to BlazerVision will cost $120 for the entire season, or $19.99 per month – monthly subscription available November 1. Fans signing up for a full-season BlazerVision subscription by November 1 will also receive a pair of Upper Bowl tickets to a select Trail Blazers game during the 2024-25 season. Full-season and half-season Rip City United members will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to BlazerVision as part of their season ticket purchase. Visit Trailblazers.com/watch to subscribe now!

To celebrate the launch of our new broadcast homes, Trail Blazers players, alumni, broadcasters, BlazerDancers, and mascots are roaming Rip City on Tuesday, September 24 bringing free TV’s directly to some very lucky fans' living rooms! Fans can also enter for a chance to win a FREE TV at Trailblazers.com/watch.

