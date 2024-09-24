Edge Impulse Collaborates with STMicroelectronics to Develop New Capabilities for Edge AI Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Impulse, the leading platform for building, deploying, and scaling edge machine learning models, and an ST Authorized Partner, has entered into a collaboration with ST on industry-leading solutions for practical applications of AI in edge environments.

STMicroelectronics’ portfolio of cutting-edge products and technologies, combined with Edge Impulse’s pioneering edge AI platform being deployed in production within global enterprises, will enable the development of compelling new offerings for customers. Furthermore, Edge Impulse’s generative AI-forward and edge-capable integrations with NVIDIA’s Tao and Omniverse platforms will complement STMicroelectronics’ previously announced support of the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and unlock new opportunities to leverage these technologies on the ground floor.

Edge Impulse’s collaboration with ST is already underway and a series of new products and solutions from the two companies will be revealed in the coming months.

“STMicroelectronics’ products and technologies are an integral foundation for thousands of edge deployments around the world, and we are honored to collaborate with them to deliver new, practical, and impactful AI capabilities to those customers,” said Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO at Edge Impulse. “Working with ST will help us build a richer ecosystem of solutions as more companies implement AI on the edge.”

“Edge Impulse was a first mover in establishing an enterprise foundation for edge AI models and systems, and its production-ready platform will now be fully optimized for STM32 microcontrollers,” said Marc Dupaquier, Managing Director Artificial Intelligence Solutions at STMicroelectronics. “This collaboration will support our customers as they continue to integrate AI into edge environments and help them stay one step ahead of this rapidly evolving sector.”

STMicroelectronics will be attending Edge Impulse’s Imagine 2024 conference on September 24 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California along with executives from Capgemini, Nestlé Purina, NVIDIA, and other business leaders. Visit here to learn more, or email sally@edgeimpulse.com for direct updates on STMicroelectronics’ presence at Imagine.

