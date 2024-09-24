Innovive Health and POM Safe Announce New Partnership to Enhance Safety for Home Healthcare Clinicians

MEDFORD, Mass. & NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovive Health, a data-driven home healthcare agency serving complex behavioral health patients, and POM Safe, the go-to personal safety solution for healthcare workers, today announced a new partnership to offer the POM to hundreds of clinicians. POM Safe’s collaboration with Innovive Health, which has a long history of embracing innovative technology, will enable members of Innovive’s clinical team to serve patients in various settings while having reliable access to a comprehensive and easy-to use communications device designed for proactive management of challenging situations.

“We are pleased to launch this innovative partnership with POM Safe to provide an extra layer of protection for our clinicians,” said Kristen Palumbo, MHCDS, BSN, RN, NE-BC, CCE, CLNC, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Innovive Health. “At Innovive Health, the safety and well-being of our staff is our top priority, along with providing exceptional care to our patients. In my role as Chair of our Safety Committee, it is my responsibility to ensure that Innovive clinical staff members have the tools they need to provide safe and effective care. Our leadership team collaborated with our field clinicians to design the solutions that would best address their identified needs. POM Safe has seamlessly integrated into our existing operational safeguards and educational initiatives on safe patient care. The user-friendly mobile device will enable our clinicians in the field to deter or de-escalate a situation, and if needed, connect them with 24/7 emergency help.”

POM Safe aims to revolutionize safety with simple, fast, and efficient emergency services from the touch of a button. A combination of a discreet, physical device, a mobile app, and 24/7 dispatch, POM provides a range of custom safety solutions. In an emergency, clinicians can initiate a two-way call with POM Dispatch, sharing their exact location to ensure emergency help is sent to the right place. POM Mobile also has several proactive safety measures, including fake phone calls, timed safety check-ins, and one-tap text messages. Other features include mass safety alerts, geographic appointment check-in and check-outs, and POM’s 360 Safety Network which features incident reports and direct access to sex offense registry and crime database reports.

“We’ve seen the measurable impact of our safety solutions, which have improved the security of workers in a variety of sectors, and we are excited to partner with Innovive Health to provide additional safety tools for their home healthcare clinicians,” said AJ Leahy, Founder and CEO of POM Safe. “As an early adopter of new technology to enhance the care that they provide to their patients, Innovive Health was a natural fit for the POM solution. Together, we can demonstrate how home healthcare providers can better leverage technology to both care for patients while offering an extra layer of protection for their nurses and clinical teams.”

Innovive Health’s unique model focuses on patients who have multiple medical comorbidities with complicating behavioral illness, treating and educating patients on their holistic well-being in the comfort of their own homes. As the company continues to expand into new markets – most recently Colorado – it aims to improve continuity of care and revolutionize healthcare. By partnering with POM Safe, Innovive Health is again adopting an innovative solution to support its rapid growth by providing extra peace of mind for current employees while representing a new tool that will help attract clinicians to join the leading home healthcare agency.

About Innovive Health

Innovive Health is one of the nation’s fastest growing home healthcare agencies focused on serving complex behavioral health patients. Innovive Health has been delivering strong clinical outcomes for nearly two decades and is transforming healthcare through an innovative model of patient-centered, data driven, full-service home care. The agency provides high quality nursing and services to some of the nation’s most vulnerable and underserved populations in the safety and comfort of their homes and communities. For more information, visit https://innovivehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About POM Safe

POM Safe is a trusted leader in personal safety solutions, empowering healthcare organizations to enhance workplace safety and protect their staff. Specializing in the post-acute care sector, POM Safe offers a comprehensive, technology-driven safety platform that includes mobile app connectivity, real-time analytics, mass communication tools, crime data integration, and access to sex offender registry alerts. With a versatile approach that allows users to choose between a mobile solution and a standalone safety device, POM Safe helps healthcare providers prevent workplace violence, improve staff retention, and ensure the security of their clinicians in the field. Our solutions are trusted by leading organizations such as RWJ Barnabas Health, Penn Medicine, Molina Healthcare, Boston Medical Center, Healthfirst and post-acute care leaders across the country. For more information, visit www.pomsafe.com or follow us on LinkedIn.