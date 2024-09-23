Impulse Space Selected by NASA to Provide Launch Services for Missions Through VADR Contract

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impulse Space, a leader in the development of in-space transportation services, was recently selected by NASA as one of three new launch service providers for future missions via the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) contract. The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has an ordering period through Feb. 3, 2027, and a maximum total value of $300 million across all VADR contracts.

“ Supporting humanity’s advancement in space, including science-focused missions, is our goal at Impulse, which is why we’re proud to be added to the VADR contract,” said Impulse Space CEO and founder Tom Mueller. “ We look forward to opportunities to support NASA’s vital ongoing work through our in-space transportation services.”

As a provider on the VADR contract, Impulse will focus on the opportunities to deliver payloads across a range of orbits, enhancing NASA’s ability to deploy CubeSats, Class D missions, and other research payloads.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space transportation company founded by Tom Mueller, is opening access beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with its fleet of in-space transportation vehicles. The flight-proven Mira vehicle uses a nontoxic, high-impulse chemical propulsion system to offer orbital transport, constellation deployment, and precision reentry services to customers from LEO to GEO. The high-energy Helios vehicle unlocks orbits beyond LEO with its powerful Deneb engine, dropping off payloads in MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. Led by a team that delivered the most reliable rockets in history, Impulse provides economical and efficient in-space transportation by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.