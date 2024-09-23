Charter Communications Certifies ATX GigaXtend 1.8GHz Amplifiers and Nodes for Network Deployment

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, is one of the first manufacturers of 1.8GHz-capable HFC amplifiers and nodes to be certified for network deployment by Charter Communications, a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving customers in 41 states with its Spectrum brand.

The certification, which follows extensive testing and evaluation, qualifies ATX’s GigaXtend™ GMC 1.8GHz Amplifiers and GigaXtend GS7 Nodes as critical components of Charter’s network-wide HFC upgrade aimed at delivering symmetrical gigabit services to its millions of subscribers.

“Charter and ATX share a mission of providing access to fast, affordable and reliable broadband to everyone, everywhere,” said Jay Lee, CTO and GM of Access Networking at ATX. “This is an important step toward that goal, and we are proud to be collaborating with an organization that improves its subscribers’ lives daily through its world-class and fully converged broadband, media and communications services.”

ATX GigaXtend 1.8GHz Line Extenders and System Amplifiers, introduced in 2022, are the next generation of GainMaker® HFC amplifiers, technology that the company acquired from Cisco© in 2020. The 1.8GHz-capable amplifiers, which can also operate in 1.2GHz architectures, are made in America in Holly, Michigan.

Following the GainMaker transaction, ATX acquired Cisco’s GS7000 Node technology and in 2023 introduced the GigaXtend GS7 Node as the next generation of the widely deployed platform.

“The GS7000 platform’s design offers the flexibility to support next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 ESD and PON technologies, with the flexibility to deploy 4.0 FDX or unified architectures,” said Justin Colwell, Charter’s Executive Vice President, Connectivity Technology. “The deployment of this equipment is another step towards 10G and connecting more broadband subscribers efficiently and economically.”

GigaXtend 1.8GHz actives are designed for seamless integration, enabling MSOs to enhance their networks quickly and efficiently by reusing existing investments and with minimal customer disruption. In addition to being less expensive than constructing new networks, reusing existing infrastructure accelerates time to market and is eco-friendly, eliminating the need to recycle or fill up landfills with discarded equipment and cables.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is an innovation leader in broadband access, media distribution and sustainable energy storage. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand and in compliance with environmental standards. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people’s lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.