Wasabi Technologies Powers Johnson Controls with Unmatched Cloud Storage for Mission Critical Video Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced it is partnering with Johnson Controls, which offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software and services, to deliver high-performance, secure, and cost-effective cloud storage for the video surveillance industry. The combination of Wasabi hot cloud storage and Johnson Controls’ exacqVision Video Management System (VMS) brings organizations an affordable, fully integrated cloud storage and VMS solution with the added security of Wasabi’s immutable buckets to help prevent data loss.

“ Wasabi offers our partner and customer ecosystems a better cloud storage option with more transparent and predictable pricing than other vendors. This becomes critically important as surveillance systems generate massive amounts of data,” said George Martinez, Director of Video Product Management, Johnson Controls. “ In addition, Wasabi’s data protection capabilities, including immutability, bring much-needed security to mission-critical cameras and video to fortify disaster recovery strategies, and helps organizations comply with retention regulations.”

Surveillance systems continue to create large amounts of data, especially with high-resolution cameras and growing retention periods, leading to storage capacity challenges. As such, cloud storage is becoming an expectation and requirement from both a disaster recovery and compliance perspective. A hybrid cloud solution combining the best of on-premises and cloud technology can protect data from cyber attacks as well as hard drive failure or physical tampering.

The seamless integration of Wasabi and Johnson Controls’ exacqVision VMS solution delivers:

Powerful security and protection: Offsite protection for mission-critical cameras and video is key to enabling a disaster recovery strategy as well as providing users with storage immutability based on retention.

Infinite scalability: Bottomless storage from Wasabi allows exacqVision users to add storage as demand increases. Wasabi cloud storage is architected to meet the camera deployments of large enterprises.

High performance: Video stored in the Wasabi cloud is always instantly accessible and can be recalled through exacqVision with the click of a mouse anytime, anywhere.

Lower total cost of ownership: Cost-effective, predictable pricing and efficiency in video data storage enables strategic and budget conscious decisions, while maintaining long-term, high quality video capabilities.

“ Working with Johnson Controls allows us to combine best-in-class cloud storage with a state-of-the-art video management system that gives users the opportunity to capitalize on a secure, inexpensive and high-performance video surveillance solution to house the industry’s growing data,” said Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Alliances and Partner Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. “ Johnson Controls is recognized as one of the leading players in the global physical security market, driven by its extensive portfolio that includes exacqVision VMS. Wasabi’s cloud storage pricing is well-suited to meet the needs of this market and Johnson Controls’ VMS capabilities make surveillance data management secure and simple.”

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.